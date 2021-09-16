HOW MANY HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS DID YOUR DAD KILL?
Trump Jr. Cries Biden Has ‘Blood’ of His ‘Red State Enemies’ on His Hands as HHS Moves to Avoid COVID Drug Shortage
Donald Trump, Jr. is falsely claiming President Joe Biden is responsible for the impending deaths of Americans sick with COVID-19 after the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services bought an additional 1.4 million doses of Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatments. After discovering that 70% of all monoclonal antibody treatment doses were being ordered by just seven states, HHS announced it is taking over distribution of the life-saving drug.
Florida, Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, and Louisiana – states that have some of the highest per-capita cases of COVID-19 and some of the lowest vaccination rates, have been limiting the supply of monoclonal antibody treatments to the rest of the nation, CNN reports.
“Given this reality, we must work to ensure our supply of these life-saving therapies remains available for all states and territories, not just some,” an HHS spokesperson said.
“HHS will determine the amount of product each state and territory receives on a weekly basis. State and territorial health departments will subsequently identify sites that will receive product and how much,” the spokesperson said. “This system will help maintain equitable distribution, both geographically and temporally, across the country – providing states and territories with consistent, fairly-distributed supply over the coming weeks.”
That’s akin to killing people, Donald Trump, Jr. is suggesting.
“Americans will die because of Biden’s despicable decision to punish his political enemies in red states by restricting their ability to secure life-saving monoclonal antibody treatments for all that need them,” the former president’s son, who is not a medical expert, declared on social media. “Their blood is directly on Joe’s hands,” he added, disrespectfully refusing to address President Joe Biden by his elected position.
When his father was president Donald Trump, Jr. repeatedly praised the coronavirus vaccine and the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed. But after Joe Biden became President Trump Jr. switched tactics, repeatedly attacking any efforts to promote vaccination or help keep Americans safe through social distancing measures including masks. At least 17 times since Biden was elected Trump Jr. has railed against “vaccine passports” and other methods of protecting Americans’ health from the coronavirus that has already killed over 650,000 people in the U.S.
