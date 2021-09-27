‘Time to Prosecute Donald Trump’ Says New Hampshire Newspaper Columnist Calling GOP ‘Fascist Threat to Democracy’

A New Hampshire newspaper columnist is calling for the U.S. Dept. of Justice to prosecute the former president, Donald Trump.

New Hampshire is far from a liberal bastion. The state voted for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in 2016 by a margin of less than one half of one percent, although it went for Joe Biden over the twice-impeached incumbent by seven points. For 30 years, starting in 1978 the Granite State elected a long line of Republican Senators, a history that was unbroken until 2008 by Jeanne Shaheen, the state’s former governor.

On Monday, Jonathan P. Baird wrote in the Concord Monitor, “Former President Donald Trump organized a coup to overthrow democracy in America. Although he was not ultimately successful, Trump tried to steal the last presidential election to seize power for himself. In the process, he turned a formerly conservative party into a party of extremists. The Republican Party now poses a fascist threat to democracy.”

“Trump’s actions during his presidential term crossed many legal and ethical lines,” Baird, who is also an attorney, writes. “Arguably, refusing to support a peaceful transition of power after losing the election and organizing an insurrection to topple democracy are his worst crimes.”

Noting that “that there is no federal prohibition on charging a former president who committed crimes while in office,” Baird observes the “biggest obstacle to prosecution is the seeming lack of will to do it.”

But there is plenty of apparent evidence on the side of justice.

“Trump was in cahoots with the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers and others to prevent Congress and Vice President Pence from certifying an election winner,” Baird argues.

“Trump aided and abetted assault and battery against U.S. Capitol police officers. When he had the opportunity to call off attackers, he refused. There is a strong argument that his speech alone on January 6 incited a riot. Back on December 19, he had tweeted that people should come to Washington D.C. on January 6. He said it would be ‘wild.'”

