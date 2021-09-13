Connect with us

‘Semi-Literate Wackadoodle’: Joe ‘You Lie!’ Wilson Mocked After Democratic Congressman Shuts Him Down

Few members of Congress are able to instantaneously gain national attention on live television, catapulting their status from unknown backbencher to overnight demagogue, but U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) is one of the few.

Many remember his outburst during a joint session of Congress, when the 535 or so members of the House and Senate sat together in Sept. of 2009 to hear President Barack Obama make his case for reforming the U.S. healthcare system, which led to he passage of the Affordable Care Act.

As President Obama told the people’s elected leaders that ObamaCare would not insure undocumented immigrants, that “the reforms I’m proposing would not apply to those who are here illegally,” Congressman Wilson shouted out, “You lie!”

It was moment so stunning, such a historic breach of protocol and respect for the Office of the President, that the House voted 240-179 to reprimand him.

On Monday Democratic Congressman Gerry Connolly (photo) delivered a different kind of reprimand, after Rep. Wilson used his time during the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Afghanistan to read a tabloid opinion piece claiming President Joe Biden lied about the withdrawal.

Congressman Connolly accused Wilson of “committing one of the most grievous acts” and suggested he “take more care about enumerating other alleged lies.”

Many agreed with the Democrat from Virginia:

