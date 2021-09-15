News
Psaki Nukes Former President and Republicans Attacking ‘Patriot’ Gen. Milley: Trump Was ‘Fomenting an Insurrection’
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was bombarded by at least six reporters wanting to know if President Joe Biden has confidence in General Mark Milley, after news about a soon-to-be published book claims the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the end of the Trump presidency contacted his counterpart in China to promise the U.S. would not wage war against that country.
Donald Trump accused Gen. Milley of committing “treason” in light of the reports, and Republicans in Congress and others have demanded his resignation.
Psaki effectively nuked all the attacks on Chairman Milley, repeatedly assuring White House reporters that President Biden has “complete confidence” in his Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman.
But she also made certain reporters understood that while Milley was not acting beyond his role, Donald Trump was president and was “fomenting an insurrection.”
“This president, this current president, who follows the Constitution, who’s not fomenting an insurrection, who follows the rule of law, has complete confidence in Chairman Milley and him continuing to serve in his role.”
— WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki on report that General Mark Milley took secret action to limit Trump’s ability to launch nuclear weapons. pic.twitter.com/2J7ELydrGm
— The Recount (@therecount) September 15, 2021
She also smacked down the question from one reporter who asked if Milley could continue serving given how Republicans are attacking him.
“I don’t think,” Psaki said, that President Biden “is looking for the guidance of members of Congress who stood by while” Donald Trump, “the leader of their party, fomented an insurrection and many of them were silent.”
“I don’t think the president is looking for the guidance of members of Congress who stood by while… the leader of their party fomented an insurrection and many of them were silent,” press sec. Jen Psaki says on GOP criticism of Gen. Mark Milley. https://t.co/gRd8kNVylC pic.twitter.com/EbTVpNGmn8
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 15, 2021
Psaki was forced to remind another reporter that it’s a “good thing,” that Milley took the actions he did, “because obviously we want to prevent nuclear war.”
Related: Top National Security Attorney Shuts Down Trump’s Claim Gen. Milley Committed ‘Treason’ in Just Four Words
She also called Milley “a man of honor,” and “a man who thev president is confident in his leadership, his patriotism, his fidelity to the Constitution.”
Pres. Biden has “complete confidence” in Gen. Mark Milley’s “leadership, his patriotism and his fidelity to our Constitution,” White House press sec. Jen Psaki says following revelations in new book about his time in the Trump administration. https://t.co/LENCKQwHsc pic.twitter.com/0b6lu3tXxM
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 15, 2021
Fox News Promotes ‘No Politics Public School’ That ‘Encourages’ Parents to Obtain a Vaccination Waiver
“Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy on Wednesday promoted a Colorado school that uses what one of its co-founders told Fox News is an “innovative approach” for funding since its application to establish a charter school was denied.
Merit Academy in Woodland Park, Colorado, according to Doocy, is a “public school” that “focuses on traditional studies like math, science, and patriotism” and “vows to keep politics out of the classroom.”
What Fox News neglected to mention is Woodland Academy wants parents to promote vaccine “choice.”
“We believe vaccines are a parent’s choice,” the school’s website reads. “We will not push or try to persuade our parents to vaccinate, or to not vaccinate. That is a parental decision.”
But it then immediately encourages not vaccinating children – or at least sending a message that they have “parental rights to not vaccinate their children.”
The State does require parents to complete a vaccination waiver, if they choose to not vaccinate children. We would encourage parents to complete the form, as a declaration of their parental rights to not vaccinate their children.
The school’s website does not say if it requires teachers and other faculty and staff to be vaccinated, nor does it specify if its vaccination policy applies to all vaccines or just the COVID-19 vaccine, although in the interview one of the co-founders says, ” follow all public school requirements and rules.”
The State of Colorado requires K-12 students to be vaccinated against a much smaller range of diseases than the CDC recommends.
The position on vaccines the school takes, some would say, is in opposition to its other “core values.”
“Jason,” Doocy asks Jason Ledlie, a co-founder of the school who now sits on its board of directors. “So you’ve got five core values: valor, goodness, perseverance, responsibility, and friendship. Now that’s a public school where I’ve never seen that kind of thing etched up on the wall.”
“It’s a public school,” Doocy continues, stretching the traditional definition of “public school.”
“So explain how you’re actually getting public money to run your school.”
Merit Academy co-founder John Dill, who also sits on the school’s board, tells Doocy, “we applied as a traditional charter school. That charter was denied, and we used an innovative approach with a group called Envision Reimagined Board of Cooperation Education Services here and outside of Colorado Springs, where they contracted us, and so we follow all public school requirements and rules, and we work underneath ER BOCES to operate our school.”
Merit Academy’s FAQ says its “curriculum is designed to train mind, body, and spirit, through our attention on the liberal arts, sciences, virtues, habit and exploratory study and practice of each of these topics.”
Watch:
News
Top National Security Attorney Shuts Down Trump’s Claim Gen. Milley Committed ‘Treason’ in Just Four Words
A top national security attorney is pushing back against Donald Trump‘s false claim that Gen. Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff committed “treason.”
The Washington Post on Tuesday published bombshell excerpts of the latest book by Watergate journalist Bob Woodward and Washington Post reporter Roberta Costa. One of those excerpts claims Gen. Milley called China and secretly spoke with his counterpart because he was terrified then-President Trump might launch an attack. Milley called Gen. Li Zuocheng of the People’s Liberation Army twice, according to the new book, “Peril.”
“One call took place on Oct. 30, 2020, four days before the election that unseated President Donald Trump, and the other on Jan. 8, 2021, two days after the Capitol siege carried out by his supporters in a quest to cancel the vote,” The Post reports.
“General Li, I want to assure you that the American government is stable and everything is going to be okay,” Milley told him. “We are not going to attack or conduct any kinetic operations against you.”
Milley reportedly told Li he would give him a heads up in case Trump ordered an attack.
“General Li, you and I have known each other for now five years. If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise,” Gen. Milley told Li in the first call.
After the January 6 insurrection, Milley again called Li.
“We are 100 percent steady. Everything’s fine. But democracy can be sloppy sometimes.”
On Tuesday evening Trump called in to the far right wing cable channel Newsmax and declared Milley’s actions were “treason.”
Trump on Milley: If it is actually true which is hard to believe that he would have called China… that’s treason pic.twitter.com/fT7T7dUu5p
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 14, 2021
Brad Moss, a top national security attorney, shut down Trump’s claim in just four words:
No. It is not. https://t.co/9OroOXdfZ9
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) September 14, 2021
Related:
‘If I Did It’: Trump Totally Destroyed After Saying ‘If I Was Going to Do a Coup’ He Wouldn’t Use Gen. Milley
Top Military Advisor Secretly Had Defense Officials Take an Oath Blocking Trump From Launching Nuclear War Without His OK
‘National Emergency’: Experts Warn After Bombshell Report Reveals Top General Feared Trump Would Stage Military Coup
News
Log Cabin Republicans Go Full MAGA With Melania and Mar-a-Lago Event
Melania Trump will attend the Log Cabin Republicans’ annual Spirit of Lincoln Dinner in November, where the gay GOP group will give the former First Lady an award. The move is being seen by some as a further attempt by Mrs. Trump to appear pro-LGBTQ, despite her husband being the most anti-LGBTQ president in modern history.
The event will be held at the Trumps’ Mar-a-Lago resort, which the disgraced former and one-term president officially calls home. Mrs. Trump is also expected to deliver a speech at the event, The Washington Blade reports.
BREAKING: @LogCabinGOP is pleased to announce that First Lady @MELANIATRUMP will be the guest of honor at Log Cabin Republicans & Liberty Education Forum’s annual 2021 Spirit of Lincoln Gala.
Details below ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/o2zQIwJVXY
— Log Cabin Republicans (@LogCabinGOP) September 14, 2021
“Melania Trump’s work as First Lady, from helping children reach their full potential to championing a more inclusive Republican Party, has been historic,” Log Cabin Republicans managing director Charles Moran said, according to the Blade. “Her vocal support of Log Cabin Republicans has been a signal to Republicans everywhere that it is possible to simultaneously be conservative and support equality under the law for all Americans.”
One year ago in October Mrs. Trump also teamed up with the Log Cabin Republicans in an attempt to whitewash her husband’s anti-LGBTQ policies. In a video produced with Log Cabin Republicans which CNN said “misleads,” the then-First Lady declared, “I was shocked to discover that some of these powerful people have tried to paint my husband as anti-gay or against equality. Nothing could be further from the truth.”
In fact, earlier that year HRC released a list of more than 30 examples proving just how anti-LGBTQ then-President Trump is. GLAAD has a list of well-over 100 examples, that begins with his first day in office: “Minutes after Donald Trump was sworn into office, any mention of the LGBTQ community was erased from White House, Department of State, and Department of Labor websites.”
Mrs. Trump has never spoken out against her husband’s anti-LGBTQ policies, which include banning all transgender service members from the U.S. Armed Forces,
