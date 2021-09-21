NY Pizzeria Forces Trump-Loving Brazilian President to Eat Outside After He Refuses to Show Proof of Vaccination

A New York pizzeria forced Trump-loving Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to eat outside this week after he refused to show proof of being vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Via The Daily Beast, Brazilian publication Correio Braziliense reported this week that Bolsonaro had to eat his pizza outdoors while he was in New York this week for a United Nations General Assembly.

The embattled Brazilian leader, who has seen his poll numbers collapse due to his handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, has not been vaccinated against the deadly virus that so far has killed nearly 600,000 Brazilians.

Despite this, Bolsonaro apparently believes that defying New York’s pandemic restrictions will help him with his base of voters, as tourism minister Gilson Machado proudly put a photo of a defiant Bolsonaro eating pizza outdoors on his social media accounts.

Additionally, reports Correio Braziliense, Bolsonaro apparently had to sneak into his hotel because it was surrounded by protesters who carried signs denouncing his presidency.