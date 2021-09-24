‘Killing Babies’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Caught on Camera Harassing Women Lawmakers on the Steps of Congress

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as once again caught on camera harassing people, this time on the steps the Capitol Building as women Democrats were engaged in a photoshoot to promote “Build Back Better for Women.”

Greene verbally accosted and harassed several Democrats, including Congresswomen Debbie Dingell (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Betty McCollum (D-MN), Melanie Stansbury (D-NM), and Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), according to Insider’s Bryan Metzger.

Metzger posted video to Twitter showing Greene yelling at the women, mocking Democrats’ “Building Back Better” agenda, falsely claiming “the border’s wide open,” and later accusing them of supporting “murder” and “killing babies.”

Greene also falsely characterized the House’s just-passed bill, the Women’s Health Protection Act that would codify Roe v. Wade into law as abortion until birth.

She also accused them of “tearing our country down,” and then asked why she isn’t standing with women she shot off, “Stand with women? I do. Stand with motherhood,” she demanded. “You know, there’s unborn women.”

“Do they not have a right to life? Killing babies up until birth.”

“You should all be ashamed!” Greene yelled.

“Killing a baby up until birth is a ‘lack of civility’,” she shouted ager being accused of being uncivil. “It’s called murder.”

“Hey, how about the border down there? How about lack of laws.”

After Congresswoman Debbie Dingell scolded Greene, saying she should practice what she was taught in church, Greene went ballistic.

“Taught in church? Are you kidding me? Try being a Christian and supporting life.”

After shouting at the Democrats Greene walked away.

Republican Rep. @mtgreenee gets into a shouting match with Democrats, incl. @BettyMcCollum04 and @RepDebDingell at the Democrats’ “Build Back Better for Women” photo-op pic.twitter.com/S3AZX1zfJg — bryan metzger (@metzgov) September 24, 2021

More video here and here.