CHRISTIAN HYPOCRISY
‘Killing Babies’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Caught on Camera Harassing Women Lawmakers on the Steps of Congress
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene as once again caught on camera harassing people, this time on the steps the Capitol Building as women Democrats were engaged in a photoshoot to promote “Build Back Better for Women.”
Greene verbally accosted and harassed several Democrats, including Congresswomen Debbie Dingell (D-MI), Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Betty McCollum (D-MN), Melanie Stansbury (D-NM), and Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), according to Insider’s Bryan Metzger.
Metzger posted video to Twitter showing Greene yelling at the women, mocking Democrats’ “Building Back Better” agenda, falsely claiming “the border’s wide open,” and later accusing them of supporting “murder” and “killing babies.”
Greene also falsely characterized the House’s just-passed bill, the Women’s Health Protection Act that would codify Roe v. Wade into law as abortion until birth.
She also accused them of “tearing our country down,” and then asked why she isn’t standing with women she shot off, “Stand with women? I do. Stand with motherhood,” she demanded. “You know, there’s unborn women.”
“Do they not have a right to life? Killing babies up until birth.”
“You should all be ashamed!” Greene yelled.
“Killing a baby up until birth is a ‘lack of civility’,” she shouted ager being accused of being uncivil. “It’s called murder.”
“Hey, how about the border down there? How about lack of laws.”
After Congresswoman Debbie Dingell scolded Greene, saying she should practice what she was taught in church, Greene went ballistic.
“Taught in church? Are you kidding me? Try being a Christian and supporting life.”
After shouting at the Democrats Greene walked away.
Republican Rep. @mtgreenee gets into a shouting match with Democrats, incl. @BettyMcCollum04 and @RepDebDingell at the Democrats’ “Build Back Better for Women” photo-op pic.twitter.com/S3AZX1zfJg
— bryan metzger (@metzgov) September 24, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
CHRISTIAN HYPOCRISY
‘Bored’ Falwell Blames Wife for Resignation and Says He Wasn’t Formally Accused So He Will Get $10.5 Million: Report
Jerry Falwell, Jr. says he was bored and wanted to quit as president and chancellor of one of the world’s largest conservative Christian colleges. He also says his decision to resign was based in part on him not wanting his wife’s conduct to embarrass Liberty University, the school his “Moral Majority” father founded nearly 50 years ago.
The Washington Post reports Falwell said “he had not been involved in an affair, but his wife had; Becki Falwell, in the same interview, confirmed that account. Falwell said he was leaving Liberty in part because he did not want his wife’s conduct to embarrass the school. But he also said he had been bored and wanted to move on.”
In the interview with the Post, Falwell also says he will get $10.5 million over the next two years as part of his contract with Liberty. $2.5 million over two years as salary, and another $8 million at the end of that time.
The 58-year old conservative leader says he is entitled to the golden parachute because he was not formally accused of wrongdoing, and did not admit to any, according to the Post.
“The board was gracious not to challenge that,” Falwell said of his decision to step down in good standing.
“There wasn’t any cause,” he said. “I haven’t done anything.”
But Giancarlo Granda, the Falwell’s “pool boy” and business partner whom they met when he was just 20 years old, tells a vastly different story. He says for seven years he and the couple engaged in an intimate relationship. “Jerry enjoyed watching.”
Granda also released a statement calling Falwell a “predator,” and says Falwell sent him “an image of a female Liberty University student exposing herself at their farm.”
In a statement to the press, Giancarlo Granda disputes Falwell’s version of events and calls him a “predator.” pic.twitter.com/4Op4gOsk3N
— Sarah McCammon? (@sarahmccammon) August 25, 2020
Trending
- News2 days ago
President Biden Had Two Vulgar Words to Say When He First Encountered One of Trump’s ‘Toys’ in the White House
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Busted: Steve Bannon Admits He Helped Plot Jan. 6 Trump Rally to ‘Kill Biden Presidency in the Crib’
- News2 days ago
Watch: Madison Cawthorn Challenger Accuses Him of Being ‘Radicalized’ in Devastating Ad That’s Going Viral
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
DeSantis Hires New Surgeon General: A Hydroxychloroquine-Pushing Physician Who Appeared in ‘Demon Sperm’ Doc’s Video
- News2 days ago
The ‘Rosetta Stone of the Far Right’ Just Got Hacked — and Its Secrets Are Being Exposed
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
New Florida Surgeon General’s First Act: Allowing Students Exposed to COVID to Attend School With No Restrictions
- AYKM?2 days ago
Susan Collins, Under Fire for Refusing to Support Abortion Rights Bill, Endorses Racist Pro-Trump Ex-Governor
- COMMENTARY3 days ago
Tucker Carlson Falsely Tells Fox News Viewers Biden to Give Haitian Migrants Voting Rights – ‘That’s in the Works Right Now’