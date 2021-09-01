News
Former Federal Prosecutor: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Threat Against Telecom Companies Is ‘Pure Corrupt Thuggery’
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made an astonishing threat against telecommunication companies Tuesday night, warning them to not comply with the House January 6 Committee’s request to preserve the records of some members of the “Sedition Caucus,” and others associated with the “Stop the Steal” Rally.
“These telecommunications companies, if they go along with this, they will be shut down,” Greene told Fox News personality Tucker Carlson. “And that’s a promise.”
Green reportedly is among those included in the Committee’s request.
Greene: These telecommunication companies, if they go along with this, they will be shut down. That’s a promise pic.twitter.com/YtLmZa8IPi
— Acyn (@Acyn) September 1, 2021
The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack sent letters to 35 companies, detailing what records they want preserved, but did not state whose records they want.
According to CNN, the list currently includes Greene, along with includes Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Jim Jordan of Ohio, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Paul Gosar also of Arizona, Mo Brooks of Alabama, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Matt Gaetz of Florida, Louie Gohmert of Texas, Jody Hice of Georgia and Scott Perry of Pennsylvania.
Former federal prosecutor Ken White, now a criminal defense, white collar crime, and First Amendment litigation attorney calls Greene’s threat “pure corrupt thuggery.”
Once again: if Congress is making demands for documents illegally, or privacy rights are being violated, you can sue to stop it. Saying “do it and we’ll retaliate with punitive legislation” is pure corrupt thuggery. https://t.co/c625IkWbzj
— OneHitPopehat (@Popehat) September 1, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Kevin McCarthy Unleashes Desperate Threat Against Telecom Companies That Comply With Jan. 6 Committee Requests
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday issued a direct threat against telecommunications companies who comply with the House select committee on the January 6th Capitol riots.
The Guardian’s Hugo Lowell reports that McCarthy warned telecom companies that a “Republican majority will not forget” if they provide the Capitol riot commission with telephone records of GOP lawmakers who may have spoken with former President Donald Trump during the January 6th riots.
CNN reported last week that the committee sent telecom companies notices asking them to preserve call records involving the Trump White House on January 6th.
“While it remains unclear which members’ records the committee is interested in, several Republican lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and GOP Rep. Jim Jordan, have acknowledged speaking to then-President Donald Trump by phone on January 6,” CNN wrote. “Democrats have also accused some of their GOP colleagues of interacting with individuals who stormed the US Capitol prior to the attack.”
Related:
Jan. 6 Committee Is Targeting ‘Certain Individuals’ – Directs Dozens of Companies to Preserve Records
‘Crystal Clear’: House Jan. 6 Committee Is ‘Going After Trump’ Says Attorney Who Prosecuted Trump University Case
Jan. 6 Committee Dramatically Expands Investigation to Include 15 Social Media Companies
News
‘Not Interested’: Trump Shunned by Major GOP Donors for Wasting Their Money on a ‘Campaign of Divisiveness’
Major GOP political donors who previously supported Donald Trump are shying away from the former president because they are “losing interest in this sh*tshow” and “have better things to do,” according to a new report from CNBC.
“Wealthy financiers such as Stephen Ross and Larry Ellison have instead opted to spend money on the GOP’s efforts to take back Congress during next year’s midterm elections, or have shown support for potential 2024 presidential candidates like Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Tim Scott of South Carolina,” according to the report, which also mentions support for Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.
CNBC spoke with two donor consultants who declined to be identified out of fear of retribution from Trump and his supporters. They suggested major donors are concerned about how Trump is spending the money he’s raised through smaller contributions, and are tired of watching him blow funds on rallies where he makes false claims about election fraud. The report also notes that Trump’s PACs have spent $8 million on legal fees and $200,000 on his own properties this year.
“Big money, sophisticated people are just losing interest in this sh*t show,” said an advisor to longtime Trump allies in Silicon Valley.
A Republican strategist who represents Wall Street clients added: “Donors don’t contribute out of the goodness of their heart. And right now they’re being asked to donate to an organization that has no other purpose than pumping cash into someone who doesn’t need it and isn’t using it. They have better things to do.”
Although Trump still has major funders like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and former GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler, several individuals and entities who supported his re-election campaign have not made significant recent contributions to his PACs.
They include billionaires Ross and John Paulson, who recently attended a fundraiser for DeSantis’ gubernatorial campaign, and Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison, who gave $5 million to a PAC supporting Scott. The Republican Jewish Coalition’s PAC is hosting an upcoming fundraiser for Rubio.
Meanwhile, one major Trump donor who’s currently in legal trouble, investor Tom Barrack, has indicated he would not support Trump anyway.
“Today it looks like it’s a campaign of divisiveness, which I’m not interested in,” Barrack said before he was arrested on charges of illegally lobbying Trump on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.
News
‘Cancel Culture’: Gaetz Mocked After Calling for US Dept. of Education to Be Abolished
U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) called for the federal Education Department to be abolished after the agency’s Office of Civil Rights notified five states it is opening an inquiry into its bans of student mask mandates.
“It’s simply unacceptable,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement, according to the AP, “that state leaders are putting politics over the health and education of the students they took an oath to serve.”
He promised his agency “will fight to protect every student’s right to access in-person learning safely.”
Earlier this year Gaetz was among many Republicans railing against “cancel culture.”
“Silicon Valley can’t cancel this movement, or this rally, or this congressman,” he told supporters in late May, as The Washington Post reported.
Congressman Gaetz, himself under federal investigation for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year old girl and for possible sex trafficking, lashed out, and was quickly mocked over his call to cancel the Dept. of Education:
Gee I wonder why pic.twitter.com/4V3qCltGPe
— Nels Nelsen (@TheNels) August 30, 2021
So this doesn’t sound fascist at all. https://t.co/QzxZsIZDnt
— Just a Sasquatch, Law Abiding Anarchist ???? (@JustASassquatch) August 30, 2021
Because uneducated people is how you make Republicans!!
(mixed with a lack of empathy and pre-existing smidge of racism, sexism, and xenophobia of course) https://t.co/MjG1FISXYs
— Virtuoso Sim Aspiration (@LeahCsMovies) August 30, 2021
Cancel culture
— LC ? ? (@AZDem_w_Dogs) August 30, 2021
So your rantings against cancel culture seem to have been for naught. Do you ever remember what you ranted about last week?
— Betes_aware (@AwareBetes) August 30, 2021
Reminder: educated people don’t elect republicans.
Republicans want you stupid, sick, and scared. They hate America, and will do anything for power. https://t.co/jfu3SFF4cQ
— Jim Stansel (@jimsthatguy) August 30, 2021
We should ABOLISH the GOP. https://t.co/XGRChRrz8j
— Kate ??? (@ImSpeaking13) August 30, 2021
— Tim Bishop (@timfumble) August 30, 2021
stupid is as stupid does. https://t.co/Cskjz9djut
— Wifed Up! (@a_rogue_ginger) August 30, 2021
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Carrie Prejean Is Now an Anti-Mask MAGA Extremist Who Just Unleashed an Off-the-Wall Rant at a School Board Meeting
- 'PROUD OF THE ACCOMPLISHMENTS'2 days ago
Giuliani Loses His 22 Year Old Communications Director, Immediately Replaces Her With Ex-Hooters Spokesperson
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘How You Get Stuff Done’: Anti-Mask GOP Nominee Threatens to Use ’20 Strong Men’ to Physically Remove School Boards
- News2 days ago
‘I Will Survive’ Said Noted QAnon Conspiracist Two Weeks Before Dying From COVID-19 He Called a Hoax
- News2 days ago
‘Cancel Culture’: Gaetz Mocked After Calling for US Dept. of Education to Be Abolished
- 'SOCIOPATH'1 day ago
Calls to Expel ‘Traitorous’ Madison Cawthorn Grow After He Warns of ‘Bloodshed’ and Lies About ‘Rigged’ Election
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Horribly Discriminated Against’ Christian Says God Told Her to Sue Krispy Kreme Over Mask Policy
- FOX NEWS FAKE NEWS2 days ago
Fox News Correspondent Smacks Down Pete Hegseth: ‘Unseemly For the Finger-Pointing to Begin This Soon’