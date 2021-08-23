'SEVERAL HUNDRED PEOPLE'
‘We’ll Look at Everything’: Jan. 6 House Committee to Subpoena Phone Records of Lawmakers and Others, Possibly Trump
Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) has announced the bipartisan House Select Committee on the January 6 insurrection will issue subpoenas to telecommunications companies to obtain records of several hundred people, including lawmakers, CNN reports.
By the end of the month the Committee will have sent notices to those companies directing them to preserve all records, The Hill adds.
“We have quite an exhaustive list of people. I won’t tell you who they are, but it’s several hundred people that make up the list of people we are planning to contact,” Chairman Thompson said when asked if Trump family members were on the list.
“I can tell you that we’ll look at everything that will give us information on what happened on January 6,” Thompson added. “We will look at all records at some point.”
Phone company records could reveal lawmakers talking to the White House, the President, his Chief of Staff, his unofficial “henchmen,” or members of the Trump family on January 6.
One fact other news outlets are not reporting is cell phone companies also keep records of geographic location and movements, which require a court order to obtain. That alone could deliver powerful evidence to Select Committee investigators.
