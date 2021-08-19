News
US Senator From Mississippi ‘Fed Up’ With Masks Contracts COVID
The state of Mississippi has the one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country, and is averaging over 3500 new coronavirus cases per day.
That number just went up.
U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, 70, Mississippi’s senior senator and a Republican, just contracted COVID. He has been vaccinated, his office said in a statement.
Wicker infamously was captured on camera on a Delta flight refusing to wear a mask last year. He has been an ardent anti-masker.
I’ve seen enough Republican senators test positive to tweet this photo. @SenatorWicker — because you refused to wear a mask on our @Delta flight last night, please let your fellow passengers know your status once you’ve been tested. pic.twitter.com/j2TW6g1gwO
— Matt Harringer (@MattHarringer) October 3, 2020
GOP senators not too concerned with lifting of their states’ mask mandate.
Sen. Roger Wicker said he’s supportive of Mississippi’s move to lift mask mandate.
Asked about CDC warning states not to ease up, he told me: “I disagree.”
— Manu Raju (@mkraju) March 3, 2021
Just last month Wicker penned an op-ed demanding an end to mask mandates, declaring – falsely – “Americans are getting fed up with these overbearing rules that have no basis in scientific fact.”
49 studies prove masks work.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Ex-Trump Defense Secretary Swears He Never Really Planned to Go Through With His Own Afghanistan Plan
After President Donald Trump fired Mark Esper late last year, he handed the Pentagon over to Chris Miller, who served as the acting Defense Department secretary for the final months.
Speaking to DefenseOne, Miller claimed that there was never any intention to withdraw all of the American troops by May 1, despite the fact that Trump and the Taliban signed an agreement to do exactly that.
It was actually a “play” that masked Trump’s intentions to get Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to resign or get him to do a power-sharing agreement with the Taliban. Trump wanted to ensure some U.S. troops would always remain in Afghanistan for counterterrorism missions.
According to Miller, “many Trump administration officials expected that the United States would be able to broker a new shared government in Afghanistan composed primarily of Taliban officials. The new government would then permit U.S. forces to remain in country to support the Afghan military and fight terrorist elements.”
But that’s not what happened, in large part because Trump lost the election and spent the final months of his presidency trying to overturn the election.
The comments were similar to revelations from Esper, who told CNN International on Tuesday that he warned Trump that the plan he was crafting wouldn’t end well.
One former senior Trump administration official told DefenseOne that there were efforts to oust Ghani to appease the Taliban.
“That was what [former Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad] was pushing and that’s what the Taliban wanted. They wanted to get rid of the legitimate government,” said the official.
“The decision space was either: keep a small U.S. counterterrorism presence along with 7,000 to 8,000 NATO troops and kind of hold down the fort and protect our counterterrorism interests, or go to zero and cede the country to the Taliban,” the official said.
“The Taliban were never going to agree to let any U.S. forces stay in the country and if any U.S. official thought that was possible, I think they were a victim of wishful thinking,” the official said, disagreeing with Miller.
However, the official thinks that with a slower withdrawal all of this could have been avoided. It’s unclear how that was possible with a May 1 deadline.
“There’s probably a middle option to withdraw U.S. forces gradually and keep [special operations] contractors, or at least some of the contractors, in the country. I think what really undermined the Afghans was pulling all 16,000 contractors as well as all U.S. forces so abruptly. It changed the ground under their feet drastically and overnight. And there’s a psychological element if you realize that your partner of the last 20 years has just abandoned you,” the official closed.
News
Joint Chiefs Chairman Blasts News Reports: ‘Nothing Indicated Collapse’ of Afghanistan in 11 Days
The current Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who served under both President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, on Wednesday hit back against pundits and news media reports claiming the intelligence community had warned Afghanistan could fall to the Taliban in a matter of days.
“There was nothing that I or anyone else saw that indicated a collapse of this army in this government in 11 days,” General Mark Milley said in a news briefing Wednesday afternoon.
“Let me make one comment on the intelligence, because I’m seeing all over the news that there were warnings of a rapid collapse,” General Milley told reporters.
“I have previously said from this podium, and in sworn testimony before Congress, that the intelligence clearly indicated, multiple scenarios were possible. One of those was an outright Taliban takeover, following a rapid collapse of the Afghan security forces and the government. Another was a civil war, and a third was a negotiated settlement. However, the timeframe of rapid collapse that was widely estimated and ranged from weeks to months and even years following our departure. There was nothing that I or anyone else saw that indicated a collapse of this army in this government in 11 days.”
Watch:
Gen. Mark Milley: “The timeframe of a rapid collapse; that was widely estimated and ranged from weeks to months and even years following our departure. There was nothing that I or anyone else saw that indicated a collapse of this army and this government in 11 days.” pic.twitter.com/hafKNpCc7x
— CSPAN (@cspan) August 18, 2021
News
Pennsylvania School Board Bans Critical Race Theory by Passing ‘Patriotism Amendment’
The Mars Area, Pennsylvania School Board voted unanimously to pass a “Patriotism Amendment” to the district’s mission statement Tuesday night in a move that is designed to ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory.
The new statement adds to the district’s mission to promote “Informed, Engaged and Patriotic Citizens,” as the Cranberry Eagle reports.
The addition prohibits “the teaching of concepts that assign fault, blame, or guilt to people solely because of race, sex and religion,” and opposes materials that “indoctrinate” students in “a single social, or political, ideology and/or theory, or promote one race, religion or sex above others.”
Now also banned is any teaching of the 1619 Project, and any conspiracy theories.
“Patriotism is not controversial. Period,” board member Dayle Ferguson, who introduced the “Patriotism Amendment,” said, WESA reports.
According to the school board’s agenda the amendment to the mission statement was passed by waiving the 30-day review period.
The amendment passed 7-0, with two members absent.
Video of the meeting below:
Photo of school board members via Mars Area School Board website
Trending
- NOT EVEN CLOSE2 days ago
GOP Senator on Intelligence Committee Falsely Tweets US Has 30,000 Troops in Taiwan. He’s Way, Way Off.
- EVEN MORE EXPERIMENTAL THAN THE VACCINE3 days ago
DeSantis Turns ‘Citrus Bowl’ Stadium Into Site Offering COVID Antibody Treatment – but No Vaccines
- News3 days ago
‘You’d Be Wetting Your Pants’: Internet Blasts Ted Cruz for Calling CNN Reporter in Kabul a Taliban ‘Cheerleader’
- HERO2 days ago
5 Year Old’s ‘Hero’ Dad Blasts Protesting Parents: Opposing Masks ‘Isn’t in the Bible but Taking Care of Others Is’
- News3 days ago
‘Rather Than Running Off to Cancun’: CNN HQ Destroys Ted Cruz for Attacking Reporter Risking Her Life in Afghanistan
- News2 days ago
Trump in 2020 Praised the Taliban as a Future Counterterrorism Partner: ‘They Will Be Killing Some Very Bad People’
- News2 days ago
Viral Video Shows LAPD Officer Allegedly Punching Suspect Handcuffed to Ambulance Stretcher
- 'YOU'RE BEING A REPUBLICAN AGAIN'3 days ago
GOP Congressman Kinzinger Accused of ‘Josh Hawley Level Tweeting’ for Claiming Biden ‘Took No Responsibility’