PRO-LIFE?
‘Tyrants’: Conservatives Freak Out as NYC Becomes First to Require Proof of Vaccination for Restaurants and Gyms
Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday will formally announce New York City will soon require anyone entering a restaurant, bar, theater, gym, or other indoor events, like concerts, to provide proof of vaccination in a city that is lagging. It is an effort to motivate New Yorkers to get vaccinated and to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, now that the delta variant accounts for nearly all new cases.
“The policy is similar to mandates issued in France and Italy last month and is believed to be the first of its kind in the United States,” The New York Times reports.
In New York City, 72% of adults have had one dose of the vaccine (the national average is 70%), and just 66% have had two doses or are fully vaccinated. In The Bronx just 58% of adults are fully vaccinated, Brooklyn sits at 60%, and Staten Island is at 62%.
Rather than use this as an opportunity to help protect themselves and others from the deadly coronavirus which has killed 629,913 Americans and infected at least 35,900,045 people across the country, anti-science conservatives are lashing out once again.
Joe Borelli, a Trump-supporting Republican and the minority whip of the New York City Council immediately threw a racial twist on the news.
Mayor de Blasio is announcing that 69% of Blacks, 58% of Latinos, and the majority of Bronx residents are ineligible to eat in a restaurant or go to a gym. https://t.co/oyw8kgRDKS
— Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) August 3, 2021
J.D. Vance, once an anti-Trump conservative author – now a pro-Trump Republican venture capitalist and candidate for the U.S. Senate from Ohio declared, “I can’t think of any disease or pandemic in American history that prompted this level of control.”
Georgia State Law law professor Anthony Michael Kreis proved just how wrong Vance was:
In 1901, the New York City Bureau of Contagious Diseases along with 200 New York City police officers surrounded tenements in East Harlem in the middle of the night and forcibly vaccinated every tenant for smallpox to curb an outbreak. https://t.co/19XPJCLKzN
— Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) August 3, 2021
NYC-based comedian Dave Smith, who appears on Fox News programs, claims we’ve been living under a “Chinese-style” system and didn’t even know it.
The ruling elite in this country would have us living under a Chinese style social credit system right now if they thought they could get away with it. NYC just took a major step in that direction. We need major pushback on this before it goes into effect or it might be too late.
— Dave Smith (@ComicDaveSmith) August 3, 2021
Fox News personality Lisa Boothe thinks there are people who are not at risk from COVID. Also, children who cannot get vaccinated are exceptionally at risk, and even those who are vaccinated can contract the virus – and spread it to those who have not been vaccinated.
How the fu** does this protect people who aren’t at risk from COVID?! And if you are at risk and got the vaccine, then what are you worried about?! Insane tyrants.
NYC to mandate proof of vaccination for many indoor settings https://t.co/k5pJNreV70
— Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) August 3, 2021
Andrew Surabian, who was called “Steve Bannon’s political right hand in charge of strategy” in a Politico advertorial, declares America is living under government “segregation and discrimination” for requiring vaccines to enter certain businesses, despite every child in America, and anyone enlisting in the Armed Forces, being required to have up to 18 vaccinations.
Government enforced segregation and discrimination is here in America.
“New York City will mandate proof of vaccination to enter certain indoor businesses — including restaurants, entertainment venues and gyms — and deny entry to those without the jab”https://t.co/9YBx7vC3jO
— Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) August 3, 2021
Deneen Borelli, another Fox News personality and author of “Blacklash: How Obama and the Left are Driving Americans to the Government Plantation” calls it “Jim Crow” and claims “Most black New Yorkers are not vaccinated.”
So is Mayor de Blasio ushering in a new Jim Crow law in NYC by banning blacks from restaurants via vaccine passports? Most black New Yorkers are not vaccinated.https://t.co/iXA8aDR5Nv
— Deneen Borelli (@deneenborelli) August 3, 2021
