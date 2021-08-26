Ku Klux Klan Act
Trump Sued by Capitol Police Officers Over Jan. 6 Attack in Lawsuit Alleging ‘Bias-Motivated Acts of Terrorism’: NYT
Donald Trump is being sued by a group of seven Capitol Police officers for his role in the January 6 insurrection in what is being called the “most expansive civil effort to date” to hold the former president and his associates and allies accountable.
The lawsuit accuses Trump “and nearly 20 members of far-right extremist groups and political organizations of a plot to disrupt the peaceful transition of power during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6,” and implicates “members of the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers militia and Trump associates like Roger J. Stone Jr.,” The New York Times reports.
Five of the seven officers are Black, The Times notes, reporting that the lawsuit “contends that Mr. Trump and his co-defendants violated the Ku Klux Klan Act, an 1871 statute that includes protections against violent conspiracies that interfere with Congress’s constitutional duties. It also accuses the defendants of committing ‘bias-motivated acts of terrorism’ in violation of District of Columbia law.”
The Times also calls it the first lawsuit “to allege that Mr. Trump worked in concert with both far-right extremists and political organizers promoting his baseless lies that the presidential election was marred by fraud.”
Read the entire report here.
