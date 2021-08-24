Trump Gave Blessing to Gaetz and Greene’s Flailing Tour That Slams Christie, Haley and Other ‘Half-Trumpers’: Report

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said he and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have the blessing of former president Donald Trump to raise money off baseless claims about the 2020 election.

The Florida Republican has held a series of rallies with Greene to help build support for a Trump presidential bid in 2024, and the twice-impeached one-term president has spoken to the pair about their efforts and given his support, reported Business Insider.

“Our thinking is we’re kind of the advance team for Trump if any of these, you know, Chris Christie, Nikki Haley kind of like half-Trumpers or never-Trumpers try to run,” Gaetz told Vanity Fair. “I’ve talked to the president about it. Marjorie has talked to the president about it, and he likes the idea of having the energetic characters in our party out there in the early-primary states keeping the band in tune, if you will.”

The lawmakers have been attacking Trump’s critics and spreading lies about President Joe Biden’s election win, although the campaign is deeply underwater — with expenses soaring to $287,000 compared to fundraising proceeds of just $59,000.

“The Marjorie-and-Matt tour — other than the Trump rallies — is the big thing going on at our party,” Gaetz insisted. “It is this interesting reflection of MAGA that the more they cancel and smear and deplatform and all that, the stronger we get out on the road.”