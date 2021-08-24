'ADVANCE TEAM FOR TRUMP'
Trump Gave Blessing to Gaetz and Greene’s Flailing Tour That Slams Christie, Haley and Other ‘Half-Trumpers’: Report
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said he and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) have the blessing of former president Donald Trump to raise money off baseless claims about the 2020 election.
The Florida Republican has held a series of rallies with Greene to help build support for a Trump presidential bid in 2024, and the twice-impeached one-term president has spoken to the pair about their efforts and given his support, reported Business Insider.
“Our thinking is we’re kind of the advance team for Trump if any of these, you know, Chris Christie, Nikki Haley kind of like half-Trumpers or never-Trumpers try to run,” Gaetz told Vanity Fair. “I’ve talked to the president about it. Marjorie has talked to the president about it, and he likes the idea of having the energetic characters in our party out there in the early-primary states keeping the band in tune, if you will.”
The lawmakers have been attacking Trump’s critics and spreading lies about President Joe Biden’s election win, although the campaign is deeply underwater — with expenses soaring to $287,000 compared to fundraising proceeds of just $59,000.
“The Marjorie-and-Matt tour — other than the Trump rallies — is the big thing going on at our party,” Gaetz insisted. “It is this interesting reflection of MAGA that the more they cancel and smear and deplatform and all that, the stronger we get out on the road.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘She Failed the Country’: Fox News Host Spins Wild Conspiracy Theory to Explain Why Afghanistan Is Jill Biden’s Fault
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
How Capitol Riot-Related Charges Against Infowars Co-Host Could Lead to Big Problems for Alex Jones
- 'HUGE'1 day ago
Maddow Not Leaving MSNBC but Her Nightly Show ‘Will Come to an End’ Next Year: Report
- News1 day ago
‘Disgusting’: Jim Acosta Snaps at Darrell Issa After He Defends Sexist Jokes About Women
- OPINION2 days ago
COVID Disinformation Purveyor Sen. Ron Johnson Urges FDA to Not Grant Full Approval to Coronavirus Vaccine
- 'COMMITTED TO BRINGING AMERICANS HOME'23 hours ago
‘Irresponsible’: Peter Doocy Decimated by Jen Psaki for Claiming Americans Are ‘Stranded’ in Afghanistan
- AYKM?1 day ago
Watch: Fox News Asks if FDA Rushed COVID Vaccine Approval Then Asks ‘What Took So Long?’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM20 hours ago
GOP Congressman Brands Speaker Pelosi With Nazi Slur as Marjorie Taylor Greene Looks on and Says Nothing