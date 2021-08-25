'INTELLIGENCE LAPSES'
‘Time to Fight!’: Emails From Jan. 5 Show Secret Service Warned Capitol Police About Threat of Pro-Trump Violence
The Secret Service warned Capitol police about the threat of pro-Donald Trump violence in Washington on Jan. 5, one day before the insurrection, according to an email published Wednesday by Politico.
“Per our Denver Field Office, a concerned citizen reported that [REDACTED] were flying into BWI today to attend tomorrow’s rally and ‘incite violence,'” the email began, under the subject line ” [REDACTED] Officer Safety – 1/6 Demonstrations.”
The email reportedly was sent from a Secret Service official to at least one person at the Capitol police, but the names of the specific sender and recipients are redacted.
“In addition, the source reports that [REDACTED] previously made threats against President-Elect Biden,” the email continued. “The source also reported that [REDACTED] was driving to DC with gear and weapons, to include ballistic helmets, armored gloves and vests, rifles, and suppressors. The subjects claimed that they are in the area to protest election fraud, support President Trump, and acknowledged the possibility of violence if approached by counter-protesters.”
The email also included a screenshot of a Facebook post from the person making the threats.
“We have an opportunity in Front of us to take back our country and abolish the deep state once and for all,” the post read. “Call me some right wing conspiracy theorist if you will I don’t give a [f—] I read the Facts and I study history.”
Politico notes that “the ultimate threat to officers was exponentially larger than this single Secret Service email indicated.”
On the same day, a separate email circulated within the Secret Service saying a person using Parler — the right-wing social network — had posted threats toward police on Jan. 5. It’s unclear if the second email was forwarded to Capitol police.
“While the subject appears to be targeting (the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department), the subject calls for violence against any law enforcement in DC that ‘sides with the enemy,'” the email stated, under the subject line, “Discovery of multiple threatening Parler Posts directed at DC Police regarding January 6th, 2021 protests.”
“The user posted multiple threatening posts from today (01/05/21) to include, ‘Its time the DC Police get their ass whooped for being traitors in our nations capitol’, ‘DC Police are the enemy of the people. No mercy to them on the 6th. They are not on our side’, ‘time to fight! We cant trust the police, the laws, or the politicians. It’s time to take out all of them to remain a free country on the 6th.’ And ‘The police need to be dealt with on the 6th. Our 2A covers Marxist police officers. If they want a war, they will get one Wednesday. (middle finger emoji) the DC police.”
The email concluded by saying that “No further research was conducted.”
According to Politico, the two emails “shed light on intelligence lapses by the Capitol Police previously highlighted by both the department’s inspector general and a bipartisan report by Senate committees.”
The emails were obtained by the liberal-leaning watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), which shared them with Politico.
“On January 6th, our democracy was attacked, but we still know little of how it happened and what was done to protect the government,” CREW spokesman Jordan Libowitz said. “These emails give a further look into the knowledge the Secret Service had in the lead up to the riot and show just how important it is for a thorough Congressional investigation to bring the truth to light.”
