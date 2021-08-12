DEATH PANELS?
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says ‘We’re Human, We Can’t Live Forever’ as She Rails Against COVID Vaccine Approval
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has spent the week attacking what will soon be FDA final approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Thursday was no different, with the Georgia Republican falsely denigrating the effectiveness of the vaccine and falsely claiming that hospitals across the country are not overflowing with COVID patients.
“We’re human, we can’t live forever,” Greene, a far right wing conspiracy theorist, antisemite, white nationalist, and purveyor of coronavirus disinformation told the far right wing streaming website Real America’s Voice. “We are going to catch all kinds of diseases and illnesses,” she added, suggesting that vaccine mandates, which have existed since before the United States was founded, would turn the nation into “an authoritarian regime.”
“I don’t think the FDA should approve a vaccine that it doesn’t seem to be that effective, especially with COVID-19 raging all over the country. At least that’s what the media tells us every single day,” Greene said, falsely. Nationwide, more than 99% of COVID patients requiring hospitalization are unvaccinated, as are 99% of COVID deaths.
Despite 1.25 billion people around the world having been fully vaccinated, including 167 million Americans, Greene claims “there’s more research needed by the FDA, before the FDA approves these vaccines.”
Watch:
Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene on COVID case surge: “Yes, the waiting rooms get full. But guess what? The waiting rooms are full of all kinds of things, not just COVID,” adding “we’re human, we can’t live forever” pic.twitter.com/cA13oU7kAV
— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) August 12, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- CRIME2 days ago
There’s a Credible Investigation Into Vote Tampering – and the Suspect Is a Trump-Loving Colorado County Clerk: Report
- 'DEFAMATORY CLAIMS'2 days ago
OAN Claimed He Was an ‘Expert Mathematician’ With Evidence Trump Won. He Is a Swing Set Installer: Report
- CONSPIRACY THEORISTS2 days ago
‘This Is Insane’: Mike Lindell Warns Communist China Could Take Over US Elections and ‘Make Up Nonsensical Things’
- News2 days ago
‘Public Health Threat’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Gets Twitter Suspension – Internet Demands ‘Make It Permanent’
- MASKS WORK1 day ago
Angry Unmasked Tennessee Parents Protest at School Board Mask Mandate Meeting as Infections Skyrocket
- CRIME1 day ago
‘Indictment Is Ready’: Matt Gaetz ‘Will Face Charges’ Says Former NY Prosecutor
- 'BUNCH OF NONSENSE WORDS'2 days ago
‘Tell Me You’ve Never Read 1984 Without Saying You’ve Never Read 1984’: ‘Moronic’ Madison Cawthorn Mocked Over Odd Tweet
- WHAM!1 day ago
Psaki Shuts Down Doocy: Donald Trump Was ‘Suggesting People Inject Poison Into Their Veins’