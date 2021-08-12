Marjorie Taylor Greene Says ‘We’re Human, We Can’t Live Forever’ as She Rails Against COVID Vaccine Approval

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has spent the week attacking what will soon be FDA final approval of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Thursday was no different, with the Georgia Republican falsely denigrating the effectiveness of the vaccine and falsely claiming that hospitals across the country are not overflowing with COVID patients.

“We’re human, we can’t live forever,” Greene, a far right wing conspiracy theorist, antisemite, white nationalist, and purveyor of coronavirus disinformation told the far right wing streaming website Real America’s Voice. “We are going to catch all kinds of diseases and illnesses,” she added, suggesting that vaccine mandates, which have existed since before the United States was founded, would turn the nation into “an authoritarian regime.”

“I don’t think the FDA should approve a vaccine that it doesn’t seem to be that effective, especially with COVID-19 raging all over the country. At least that’s what the media tells us every single day,” Greene said, falsely. Nationwide, more than 99% of COVID patients requiring hospitalization are unvaccinated, as are 99% of COVID deaths.

Despite 1.25 billion people around the world having been fully vaccinated, including 167 million Americans, Greene claims “there’s more research needed by the FDA, before the FDA approves these vaccines.”

Watch: