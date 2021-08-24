News
‘Let Me Explain to You How Our Process Works’: Psaki Derails Doocy’s Attacks on Administration’s Afghanistan Airlift
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday used Fox News reporter Peter Doocy to communicate exactly what the Biden administration is doing to get Americans and our Afghan allies, and all their families, out of that country in what she declared will be “the largest airlift” in U.S. history.
.@WHPressSec: "I would say that this is now on track to be largest airlift in U.S. history … I would not say that is anything but a success."
Doocy claimed a U.S. citizen he called “Fatima” had contacted him claiming she is “stranded” at home somewhere outside of the boundaries of the Kabul airport, and blamed the administration for not getting her out.
Psaki urged Doocy to give her Fatima’s contact information so she could help ensure she is able to leave.
She also took the opportunity to tell the American people “exactly what we are doing,” and reminded him that the U.S. Dept. of State “for months…has been telling Americans to leave Afghanistan for their own safety.”
“We are committed to bringing Americans home, who want to leave, and that is the President’s commitment,” Psaki explained. “So let me explain to you how our process works and there have been some very good questions including from you and from others,” she graciously offered.
“We’re working hour by hour,” she added to determine exactly how many Americans are in Afghanistan, saying, “I understand your desire and interest in having an exact number of American citizens on the ground, and the State Department expects we’ll have an exact update on that tomorrow.”
“Just to remind you, the U.S. government does not track our citizens when they travel around the world. We rely on self reporting, not just in Afghanistan, anywhere in the world, people have to decide to register or not, it’s up to them, individuals whether they decide to register or not, wherever they may be. And if you register. When you’re in a country like Afghanistan, you aren’t required to deregister. The State Department also issues alerts, they have publicized phone number and email to contact if you’re in Afghanistan and want assistance to leave, and for months, the department has been telling Americans to leave Afghanistan for their own safety.”
But she made clear the administration is taking full responsibility to get every American out.
“It is our responsibility and our role to work with and help American citizens who want to leave,” she said. “In recent days, they have reached out to every American citizen registered in Afghanistan directly multiple times. This is a 24/7 operation, embassies all over the world are supporting phone banking, text banking, and email efforts.”
And then she offered to help Doocy’s contact.
WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki on identifying and evacuating remaining Americans from Afghanistan:
"If any of you are hearing from American citizens who can't reach us, give me their contact information, and we will get in contact with them."
August 24, 2021
“If we are not in touch with this individual, give me their contact information and we will get in touch with them. If any of you are hearing from American citizens who can’t reach us, give me their contact information, and we will get in contact with them, our estimate of the overall number of American citizens who are there can increase because folks are just now responding to our outreach who may not have registered. It can also decrease because people leave, they don’t tell us they leave, or individuals who may reach out and convey, they, they have the documentation needed, don’t. So there are a range of factors here and it’s our responsibility to give you accurate information, that’s what our focus is to say no Americans are stranded.”
Indiana School Board Deems LGBTQ Pride Flag ‘Controversial’ After One Parent Voices Concern – Meeting Tonight
An Indiana school board received a complaint from one parent about an LGBTQ pride flag hanging in an 8th grade classroom, and has obtained legal counsel after deeming it “controversial.”
The Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District will hold a meeting for parents Tuesday night as it takes input before developing a new policy on how to deal with what it is calling “controversial material.”
“I spoke with that parent in regards to their concerns and notified them that we need to get some legal advice in regards to the legality of the situation,” District Superintendent Dr. Brad Yates said in a note to families, WANE reports. “Then I was able to get back with them and say that we were working to develop a policy is what our plan would be. But right now it would be permissible for that [flag] to be displayed in the classroom.”
Dr. Yates in a letter posted to Facebook (below, but since removed from Facebook) adds the “goal of the board is to develop a policy to clearly identify topics considered controversial and outline the buildings or grade levels in which controversial topics would not be permitted.”
In an interview with WANE Yates suggested Tuesday night’s meeting is part of a “legal process.”
UPDATE: Indiana Students Urge School Board to Keep LGBTQ Pride Flag But District Labels It ‘Indoctrination’
Comments on the school’s Facebook post largely appeared to be in favor of allowing the flag to remain, and parents who oppose it were widely challenged. But some commenters asked for parents to attend Tuesday’s meeting to support the teacher who hung the flag, and others appeared to suggest what prompted hanging the flag was a student being bullied.
Image by Gallant's Photography via Flickr and a CC license
Reports Reveals Devastating Divide Between Vaccinated and Unvaccinated
A just-released NBC News poll reveals just how wide the divide is between those who have chosen to be vaccinated against coronavirus and those who refuse.
Last week powerful Texas Republican Lt. Governor Dan Patrick blamed the Lone Star State’s poor vaccination rate on unvaccinated Black people, who he noted tend to vote for Democrats over Republicans.
NBC News’ poll proves that wrong. The results of those who say they are vaccinated and those who say they are not may not be surprising, but the gulf between these groups is huge.
The top two groups who are vaccinated are those who voted for President Biden (91%) and Democrats and Democratic Sanders-Warren voters tied at 88%.
The bottom two groups are Republicans who support Trump more than party at 46%, and Trump voters in 2020 general election at 50%.
Overall, 69 percent of adults say they’ve been vaccinated, and 13% say they refuse under any circumstances.
Getting back to Lt. Governor Patrick’s claim, 76% of Black Americans are vaccinated, 71% of Latino Americans are vaccinated, and 66% of White Americans are vaccinated.
NBC News senior political editor Mark Murray offers some more of the breakdown:
Who’s been vaccinated? And who hasn’t?
Our latest NBC News poll finds a revealing demographic breakdown:
August 24, 2021
GOP Rep. Demands Biden’s ‘Immediate’ Resignation for Decision to Withdraw From Afghanistan – Which 63% Support
U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) has issued a statement demanding President Joe Biden’s “immediate” resignation for his “haphazard decision to withdraw from Afghanistan.”
A CBS News/YouGov poll released Sunday finds 63% of Americans support the decision to withdraw from Afghanistan – a decision that dates back to then-President Donald Trump, and one that President Biden had little choice but to carry out.
President Biden has now airlifted out a massive number of people from Afghanistan, and getting high marks for that effort – despite how the mainstream and right wing press characterized the withdrawal.
“President Joseph R. Biden has abdicated his responsibility and duties entrusted to him as President of the United States. This blatant abdication of his office is grounds for President Biden to resign immediately,” Donalds says in his statement, falsely.
Before posting his statement Donalds hyped it up on social media.
🚨 STAY TUNED FOR A MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! 🚨
— Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) August 23, 2021
The White House Chief of Staff says more than 37,000 have been evacuated:
Over 37,000 people evacuated from Kabul in eight days so far.
August 23, 2021
Donalds also grandstanded his “objection to the Electoral College certification.”
Two years ago as a state lawmaker Donalds was one of seven Republicans who pushed four anti-LGBTQ bills.
