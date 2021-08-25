Jen Psaki Delivers Dose of ‘Reality’ to Fox News’ Peter Doocy as He Questions White House Actions

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was forced to urge Fox News reporter Peter Doocy to face the “reality on the ground” when he asked why the U.S. is working with the Taliban to ensure Americans and Afghans are able to safely exit Afghanistan.

“Just as these negotiations about safe passage for Americans and SIV holders continue,” Doocy said, “why haven’t we heard the President say, ‘the United States does not negotiate with terrorists.’ Is that still the US policy?”

Psaki delivered a dose of “reality” to Doocy.

“Well, of course it is Peter, but I would also say that there’s a reality that the Taliban is currently controlling large swaths of Afghanistan. That is a reality on the ground. And right now our focus and our priority is getting American citizens evacuated and our Afghan partners evacuated. And I would say, given the numbers that we’ve outlined and briefed for you, that we’ve had made a great deal of progress in doing exactly that.”

According to Secretary of State Antony Blinken there are now about 1500 Americans, or less, in Afghanistan who wish to leave. The U.S. has already taken 4500 Americans plus their families out of the country, Psaki said, adding that the U.S. is launching one flight every 39 minutes.

By the end of today the U.S. will have airlifted out of that country about 100,000 Americans and Afghans, at the rate of about 20,000 per day.

Watch: