Giuliani Loses His 22 Year Old Communications Director, Immediately Replaces Her With Ex-Hooters Spokesperson

Rudy Giuliani has just lost his 22-year old communications director, who has worked for the former Trump attorney for the past three years. Christianné Allen, a MAGA influencer and former Liberty University student was immediately replaced by Todd Shapiro, whose massive list of clients includes names like Hooters of Long Island and New Jersey, Bagel Boss, Crazy Donkey, and Hampton Shoe Vixen.

“As I reflect, I am proud of the accomplishments we achieved. One of which was building Rudy Giuliani’s Common Sense podcast from conception to one of the top political podcasts in the country in under a year,” she told Roger Sollenberger at The Daily Beast. “Looking forward, I once again feel blessed to have the opportunity for continued growth and development within a rising tech startup.”

Allen’s “tenure began amid the fallout from Giuliani’s Ukraine meddling and then-President Donald Trump’s 2019 impeachment,” The Daily Beast adds. “She was later at Giuliani’s side during the Hunter Biden laptop fiasco ahead of the 2020 election, as well as during the post-election litigation and PR blitz that ultimately cost Giuliani his license to practice law in Washington, D.C., and New York.”

Giuliani is facing a billion-dollar defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems. Earlier this month The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reported “Giuliani’s friends say he is saying he is close to broke,” and Insider reported Giuliani “said he was ‘more than willing to go to jail if they want to put me in jail. And if they do, they’re going to suffer the consequences in heaven. I’m not. I didn’t do anything wrong.'”

The Daily Beast reports Allen is leaving to join an unnamed tech startup and her resignation is “effective this week,” but her Instagram page already says “former.” It also states she works with Turning Point USA, a far right wing students’ organization whose former communications director said the “problem” with Hitler was he “wanted to globalize.”

Despite working for Rudy Giuliani for three years, the above photo is the only one of the former NYC mayor (with Mark Meadows) on her extensive Instagram page.

