'ISN'T QUITE THE OWN YOU THINK IT IS'
‘Dumbest Person on Capitol Hill’ Madison Cawthorn Dragged for Trying to Draw Barack Obama – Ted Cruz Comparison
Republicans are working extra hard Monday to try to use former President Barack Obama’s scaled-down 60th birthday party on Martha’s Vineyard as an opportunity to score points, but to do so they’ll have to put their “no mask mandates!” and “no vaccine mandates!” hypocrisy on hold for a day.
Take Republican freshman Congressman Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, who is getting absolutely dragged after he tried to score points by comparing the 44th U.S. President to GOP Senator Ted Cruz of Texas.
“Democrats were outraged when Ted Cruz took a trip to Cancun, but remain silent about Obama’s birthday bash…funny how that works,” Cawthorn, not understanding the irony of his tweet, declared.
Some were only too happy to explain his illogical reasoning to him:
“I was not outraged at Ted Cruz fleeing a crisis but I am big nad that Obama had a birthday party” isn’t quite the own you think it is.
— Reese (@JackJackington) August 9, 2021
He isn’t too bright.
— Nasty Sue, still (@SeeHateGoAway) August 9, 2021
Ted Cruz is a current lawmaker whose job it is to represent his constituents, and he fled while they froze to death in their homes.
Obama is retired and no longer works for us.
Madison Cawthorn may be the dumbest person on Capitol Hill. https://t.co/WMohzFx40N
— Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) August 9, 2021
?? how are they remotely the same.
— baba jayden 🇰🇪 (@Kinyan_Man) August 9, 2021
Everyone laughed when you showed that you couldn’t read a simple sign at the #AVL airport. #IForgotIHadAGun pic.twitter.com/914JC9JUKc
— Name can’t be blank (@fastcar_marty) August 9, 2021
Madison Cawthorn is “outraged” for Obama’s birthday party where people are vaccinated, have to be tested to get in, and they limit how many will attend but doesn’t say a word about a motorcycle rally in Sturgis, SD with thousands of unvaccinated people. Funny how that works.
— Jerry (@jerry_tilton8) August 9, 2021
Texas had a crisis of no power during a cold snap. President Obama had an event with all vaccinated people how are those even similar. Let’s take it back to sesame street ok?
— Lea Hayes (@LeaHayesPolitic) August 9, 2021
This tweet is riddled with stupidity
— Tee(Teresa)🏳️🌈🇮🇹🏳️⚧️🌊 (@teresatheNova) August 9, 2021
Ted Cruz was holding office at the time he took off to Cancun in the middle of a pandemic. WTF does that have to do with Obama’s birthday bash? https://t.co/BlP9qkXl5X
— Just Juliana (@JulianaF53) August 9, 2021
Ted Qruz, who is still in office, took a trip to Cancun with his family as a vacation to remove himself from his responsibilities while people were freezing to death in his state. Not quite the same thing.
— BSL (@bnitas6) August 9, 2021
Reminder: Cawthorn skipped out of the country for an expensive vacation in high risk Dubai just weeks into his term. https://t.co/tAaxBsJUE9
— Rob Jackson (@muh_thoughts) August 9, 2021
When you can’t understanding the difference between a sitting senator going AWOL during a crisis in his state and a former president turning 60. https://t.co/EmjJ3Zzprt
— Joshua Israel (@jeisrael) August 9, 2021
