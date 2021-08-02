'SOME PEOPLE ARE GOING TO ACT IN THAT WAY'
Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group Head Warns of ‘Violent Insurrection’ if ‘Genuine Patriots’ Don’t ‘Take Back the Country’
Radical right-wing activist Scott Lively used last Sunday’s episode of his weekly “Prophecy & Politics” livestream program to warn that if “genuine patriots” don’t gain control over the country in the 2022 midterm elections, it will likely result in the eruption of “some kind of violent insurrection” and “armed rebellion.” In the event that Republicans don’t win in 2022, Lively told his viewers to prepare to “disconnect from the grid” and “go underground” in order to escape the radical tyranny that President Joe Biden and Democrats will supposedly impose on the country.
“Hopefully, we can take back the country in 2022,” Lively said. “If we don’t, if we don’t get it back by 2022, I don’t think it’s going to happen, short of some kind of violent insurrection, which is still possible. People are eventually going to stop putting up with tyrannical authority, and when the only remedy and the only avenue of resistance becomes armed rebellion, then some people are going to act in that way. And if they have any success at all, a lot of other people will follow them.”
“Do what it takes … to bring the country back into the hands of genuine patriots in this next election cycle, because if we don’t take it back in ’22, it’s not takeable back,” he added. “Because if they can cheat us in ’22, then it’s sort of a lost cause from that point. Just sort of hunker down, build your bomb shelter, gather your survival supplies, get your children out of the public school, move to a place that the government doesn’t know they exist, raise them without letting the government know who they are or where they are, and go underground with your church and your social network, your social structure. Disconnect from the grid if we don’t take the country back in [2022]. Right now, they have an incentive to be less radical—Biden and all the rest of them—they have an incentive to be less radical because they know everything hinges on 2022. But once that’s over, once we have thrown everything that we can [at them], if they are able to break that and beat that, that’s it. That’s the last bastion right there.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
