Watch: Republicans Caught in Hypocritical Claims Praising the Vaccine Under Trump but Attacking It Under Biden
They claim they “follow the science,” but since President Joe Biden’s program to get Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 became immensely successful, Republican lawmakers have gone from touting it as a miracle – when Donald Trump was president – to attacking it and any efforts to encourage people to take it.
The only thing that’s changed is who sits in the Oval Office.
On Wednesday The Washington Post released a mashup of numerous GOP lawmakers speaking about the vaccine before January 20, and then after.
Among them, U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC), one of the richest people in Congress, literally on President Donald Trump’s last day in office praising “Operation Warp Speed.”
Less than six months later?
“There are a lot of people who don’t believe in the vaccine. That’s called personal freedom.”
Or how about former White House Physician Ronny Jackson, who is now a far right wing Texas Congressman?
“I’m going to do the responsible thing and get the vaccine,” he told Fox News on November 25 last year. “I’m not opposed to it.”
Last week?
“Let’s not lose sight of the fact that this is still an experimental vaccine,” he said, after more than 50% of adults have received at least one shot with very few problems. “The federal government does not have the right to tell Americans that they have to get this vaccine and it’s none of their business who’s had it and who hasn’t had it.”
While not including her in the video, the Post notes that in March, “Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) praised former president Donald Trump for saving lives with the coronavirus vaccines. By July, Greene was telling Americans not to get vaccinated.”
Another physician, Dr. Rand Paul (R-KY), on November 19 of last year: “I’ve been a big proponent of releasing it early,” calling it the “one thing that could save us,” while praising the “safety and effectiveness data.”
In late June, Dr. Paul, as he is fond of calling himself, declared, “we would want to know, is the vaccine more dangerous, are you more likely to have serious side effects?”
“And one dose may be enough, but also maybe zero doses is enough.”
To be clear, one dose is not sufficient if it is a two-dose regimen, and zero doses is not “enough.”
They are spreading anti-vaxx talking points, fear, and false information that will help more Americans die.
Watch:
New @thefix mashup:
Under Trump, Republicans touted the coronavirus vaccines.
Now, under Biden, they’re questioning them.https://t.co/XxgHWpibR2pic.twitter.com/QaQqFg2hAM
— JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) July 14, 2021
White House: Melania OK With Bullying Attacks on Children if They Give Speeches
It’s taken the White House more than 24 hours to respond to massive outrage aimed at the First Lady for not speaking out against President Donald Trump, who attacked climate crisis activist Greta Thunberg.
Thunberg is just 16 years old is on the autism spectrum.
The First Lady has paraded her “Be Best” program that supposedly works to fight online bullying of children, but in this case her husband is a prime example of the very real problem. Upset he was not named TIME’s “Person of the Year” President Trump attacked Thunberg via one of his more than 120 tweets on Thursday.
“BeBest is the First Lady’s initiative, and she will continue to use it to do all she can to help children,” White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said in a statement. “It is no secret that the President and First Lady communicate differently – as most married couples do.”
Grisham was not yet finished making excuses for the First Lady – or for the President. Apparently, the First Lady and her spokesperson believe civility is conditional on just how much of a public profile a target has. In other words, children who give speeches are fair game for bullying attacks.
“Their son is not an activist who travels the globe giving speeches. He is a 13-year old who wants and deserves privacy.”
Statement from @PressSec to me regarding @FLOTUS response to @realDonaldTrump’s tweet directed at @GretaThunberg : pic.twitter.com/4BPxK2KSTd
— Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) December 13, 2019
It’s unclear why Grisham chose to conflate privacy with civility, and with not being the target of bullying.
Earlier Friday CNN published a report titled, “Cyberbullying crusader Melania Trump silent on her husband’s mocking of 16-year-old Thunberg,” saying the First Lady’s silence is “deafening.”
