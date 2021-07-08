News
Trump Profanely Erupted After His ‘Stupidest’ Impeachment Lawyers Submitted Typo-Riddled Briefs: New Book
Former President Donald Trump was notorious throughout his tenure to issuing typo-filled tweets — but he apparently had higher standards when it came to his own attorneys.
According to Business Insider, journalist Michael Wolff’s upcoming book on Trump’s last days in office claims that the twice-impeached former president angrily ranted at his impeachment lawyers after they submitted typo-ridden legal briefs.
“What is f*cking wrong with these people?” Trump said, according to Wolff. “They can’t hit spell-check? Are these lawyers the stupidest? Are they the stupidest?”
The errors in question were particularly glaring because the attorneys twice misspelled the United States as the “Unites States.”
Trump demanded to know why his impeachment lawyers didn’t bother to use spell check on their briefs, to which attorney Bruce Castor replied that spell check wouldn’t catch words that are spelled correctly but used incorrectly in the given context, such as “Unites States.”
Wolff writes that this sent Trump into a screaming fit.
“”What? That’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard,” Trump yelled. “Fix it! Get it back! Fix it! NOW!”
Wollf’s book, titled “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency,” is due to be released on July 13th.
Infamous Capitol Rioter Joined Up With Lauren Boebert and Madison Cawthorn During Border Visit: Report
According to a report from CNN’s KFile, a Capitol rioter already linked to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lent a helping hand to Republican lawmakers who made a visit to the border last Tuesday night.
Anthony Aguero, who was filmed in the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6th, with his red Donald Trump hat on backward, served as a translator for multiple Republican lawmakers, including Reps. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) and Ronny K. Jackson (R-TX) during their late-night visit organized by the conservative Republican Study Committee.
According to the KFiles, Aguero, “…can be seen in videos and photoswith Republican members of Congress who traveled to a route along the border frequented by migrants on Tuesday night. CNN’s KFile previously reported that Aguero went into the Capitol during the January 6 riot and cheered and justified the break-in. During his livestream of the Tuesday visit, Aguero interviewed and chatted with Reps. Tom. Tiffany of Wisconsin, Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, Chris Jacobs of New York, Michael Cloudof Texas, John Rose of Tennessee, Ronny Jackson of Texas, and Mary Miller of Illinois.
In video posted to YouTube (see below), Aguero name drops being with Cawthorn during the nighttime excursion by telling viewers, “That is freaking awesome. That is freaking awesome. I’ll tell you that.”
‘They Increasingly Look Like Dupes’: Historian Draws a Damning Parallel for the Future of Trumpism
When a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6 in the hope of stopping Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, some of the rioters were carrying Confederate flags. Historian Heather Cox Richardson, in a Substack article published this week, outlines some parallels between Confederate insurrectionists of the American Civil War and the Trump supporters who attacked the Capitol Building almost half a year ago.
And from her point of view, history doesn’t bode well for the Trumpists — including former Attorney General Bill Barr, who is trying to rehab his reputation.
“That Barr is trying to spin the past now is a good indicator of current politics. While we are still in a dangerous moment, the former president is losing ground,” she wrote. “Trump’s Big Lie has a number of elements that echo the argument behind the organization of the Confederacy in 1861. Like the Confederates, the Big Lie inspired followers by calling for them not to destroy America, but to defend it.”
People like GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, though, see themselves as inheritors of the American Revolution.
“The insurrectionists of January 6, and those who continue to insist the election was stolen, do not think of themselves as domestic terrorists, but as patriots in the mold of Samuel Adams,” Richardson explains.
Richardson continues, “The Confederates, too, believed they were defending America. In February 1861, even before Republican President Abraham Lincoln took office on March 4, 1861, lawmakers for the Confederate States of America wrote their own constitution. It was remarkably similar to the United States Constitution — copied from it verbatim, in fact — except for three key changes that they believed made the original constitution better: they defended state’s rights, denied that the government could promote internal improvements, and prohibited any law that denied or impaired ‘the right of property in Negro slaves.'”
The historian goes on to say that after Confederate leaders “declared an insurrection,” they “found it hard to keep up enthusiasm for it.”
“Once the (Civil) War had begun, white southerners were committed,” Richardson notes. “Wars are far easier to start than to stop. Trump’s insurrection seems to be facing the same waning enthusiasm that Confederate leaders faced.”
Richardson observes that supporters of the “Big Lie” — the false claim that Trump was robbed of a second term in 2020 because of widespread voter fraud — are looking increasingly ridiculous. And prominent conservatives, according to Richardson, are pointing that out. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah has made it clear that he accepts Biden as the legitimately election president, and former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr, once a Trump loyalist, has described Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud as “bullshit.”
“Rather than looking like heroic patriots,” Richardson says of the January 6 insurrectionists, “they increasingly look like dupes.”
Image via Shutterstock
Supreme Court Rules Against Democrats in Restrictive Voting Rights Case – Warns Against Future Challenges
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ruled 6-3 against the Democratic National Committee, finding that the Arizona GOP’s restrictive voting law does not violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. The Court ruled that a law banning so-called “ballot harvesting,” collecting of ballots by a third party, is not illegal.
The Court also ruled that an Arizona law requiring ballots cast in the wrong precinct be thrown out is not illegal.
Democrats argued these laws were written with discriminatory intent and disadvantage minority voters.
The Court disagreed, also ruling that the laws were not drafted with discriminatory intent.
The New York Times adds that the “decision, in what may be a test of the Voting Rights Act, suggested that challenges to many new measures making it harder to vote may not be successful.”
The majority ruling was written by Justice Alito, with Justice Kagan writing the dissent. Justices Breyer and Sotomayor joined Kagan’s dissent.
The case is Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee and the Court’s opinion is here.
UPDATE –
Here’s how NPR explains the ruling:
BREAKING: The Supreme Court has narrowed the only remaining section of 1965 Voting Rights Act — rendering the landmark civil rights law close to a dead letter.
The 6-3 vote was along ideological lines, with the liberals justices dissenting.https://t.co/1BbOWcfi9T
— NPR (@NPR) July 1, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
