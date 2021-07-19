News
Three in 10 Trump Voters Believe the Federal Government Is Using the Vaccine to Microchip Americans
A new poll reveals a stunning political divide among Americans who are willing to protect themselves and their families against the deadly coronavirus versus those who believe conspiracy theories and lies propagated by malignant actors on Facebook, Fox News, or other far right wing media.
In the latest Economist/YouGov poll, a whopping three out of every ten Republicans, Trump voters, and conservatives say they believe the U.S. Government is microchipping Americans through COVID-19 vaccine inoculations. There is no basis for the absolutely false and delirious claim.
And while right wingers are not alone in this belief, only a small percentage of those identifying as Democrats, Biden voters, or liberals also claim it to be “definitely” or “probably” true.
Overall, 20% – that’s one in five Americans – believe the microchip lie. Within the 20% who believe that lie, half (51%) say they “will not” be vaccinated.
One in five Americans believes the US government is using the COVID-19 vaccine to microchip the population
42% of Republicans and 35% of independents say they “will not” get vaccinated. Just 10% of Democrats share that same position. Overall that’s 29% of U.S. adults, which means herd immunity is a long way away.
The level of ignorance among those refusing to be vaccinated is tremendous.
“90% of those who reject vaccination fear possible side effects from the vaccine more than they fear COVID-19 itself,” YouGov reports, noting that “only 16% of them believe most of the new cases of COVID-19 are occurring among the unvaccinated.”
Reports across the country and from the federal government say 97% of COVID hospitalizations and 99% of COVID deaths are people who are unvaccinated.
“For the most part, they think the virus is spreading equally among the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, or they admit they just don’t know. In contrast, more than three in four of the fully vaccinated know that new infections come mostly from those who have not yet received the vaccine.”
CNN’s Jim Acosta Calls Out Basically Everyone for Not Doing Enough to Stand Up to Trump’s Republicans
CNN’s Jim Acosta scolded his audience on Saturday as he charged that not enough is being done to hold Republicans to account for their “Big Lie” of voter fraud and attacks on democracy with voter suppression laws.
“This week, President Biden took on the big lie and the insurrection,” Acosta noted. The president warned the nation is still in danger after the events of January 6th.”
He played a clip of the president saying “we’re facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War. It’s not hyperbole, since the Civil War.”
“‘You should be alarmed,’ the president said. Yet the president did not offer support for removing the legislative blockade in Congress, the filibuster, that’s standing in the way of laws that would safeguard our elections,” Acosta explained. “The president appears to be holding out hope he can work with Republican leaders, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy. Maybe that could happen on infrastructure, but a new bridge is not going to protect the Capitol. It’s more like the GOP has a bridge to sell you.”
He played a clip of Trump continuing his lies.
“Given Trump’s love for lies like that, delivering a speech about saving democracy without passing tough laws to protect elections is not going to be enough,” he said. “To paraphrase the movie ‘The Untouchables,’ it’s like bringing a knife to an insurrection.”
Acosta reminded his audience of a key scene in the movie “The Untouchables” when Sean Connery asks Kevin Costner, “What are you prepared to do?”
“What is law enforcement prepared to do about Trump’s actions surrounding January 6th? What are Democrats prepared to do to protect our elections? What are you, the voter, prepared to do to hold accountable those politicians who choose Trump over American democracy?” he asked. “What are you prepared to do?”
Watch:
‘Its Time to Move on’: Trump Voters at 2024 Kick-Off Event Want Him to Stay Out of the Race
In conversations with attendees at Family Leadership Summit in Des Moines, Iowa, the Boston Globe’s James Pindell found plenty of evangelicals who approved of Donald Trump’s four years in office after voting for him, but want him to stay out of the 2024 presidential race.
With Trump making rumblings about running once again after losing to President Joe Biden, Pindell wrote that he talked to 15 self-admitted Trump voters and not a single one expressed any interest in voting for the one-term president again.
Calling the Iowa conference the official kick-off for the 2024 GOP presidential campaign, the report makes clear that Trump doesn’t figure in anyone’s plans as a candidate.
According to Pindell, “…as some 1,200 evangelicals gathered here for the Family Leadership Summit, widely seen as the first political event on the long road to the 2024 Republican primary, there was a feeling among some that it was time to move on.”
And by “move on,” one attendee said he means away from Donald Trump.
“I agree with pretty much everything Trump did on policy as president, but I don’t think it would be good for him or good for the country if he ran again,” explained retiree Ken Hayes who admitted that he prayed daily for Trump.
Hayes comments were echoed by others with Pindell writing that he didn’t talk to anyone who thought a third Trump presidential run would be a good idea.
“To be sure, there was plenty of praise for Trump, and more than a few attendees said they have his back as he continues to make baseless claims about the 2020 election,” he wrote before reporting, “But in interviews with 15 people at the conference, all of whom voted for Trump, none said they hoped the former president would run again.”
58-year-old Cheryl Prall politely suggested, “I am interested in who comes next.”
According to 55-year-old Mary Bloom, she believes that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump but also thinks it’s time to look forward and not backward.
“It is what it is and we all need to move on to the next election” she explained.
Ronald Forsell, the Republican Party chair in Dallas County, also wants to put 2020 in the rearview mirror, stating: “A lot of the people I’m talking to sort of realize that 2020 happened and we need to focus on 2024 if we’re going to get anything done, because worrying about the past isn’t going to help.”
Pindell goes on to report that Trump has never been the top pick at the conference, writing, “Despite his popularity with evangelicals, Trump initially did not win over the voting bloc here in 2016. Instead, this network of pastors and homeschooling parents helped give Iowa Caucus victories to Texas Senator Ted Cruz over Trump in 2016, and before that to former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee in 2008 and former Pennsylvania senator Rick Santorum in 2012.”
You can read more here.
Trump Lashes Out at Fox News After Investigation Debunks His Allegations of Fraud in Arizona
President Donald Trump angrily lashed out at Fox News on Friday evening.
Trump was reacting to an Associated Press investigation that discredited his conspiracy theories about massive fraud in Arizona, a state which was won by Joe Biden.
“Arizona county election officials have identified fewer than 200 cases of potential voter fraud out of more than 3 million ballots cast in last year’s presidential election, further discrediting former President Donald Trump’s claims of a stolen election as his allies continue a disputed ballot review in the state’s most populous county,” the AP reported Friday.
“An Associated Press investigation found 182 cases where problems were clear enough that officials referred them to investigators for further review. So far, only four cases have led to charges, including those identified in a separate state investigation. No one has been convicted. No person’s vote was counted twice,” the AP explained.
That investigation angered the former president, who emailed a statement to reporters as he has been banned from major social media platforms for lying about the election.
“Fox News and other media outlets incorrectly side with the outdated and terrible Maricopa County Election Board to report no fraud found in the Presidential Election. They spew the gross misinformation purposefully put out by the county and the Associated Press, and IGNORE the very important Arizona Senate’s hearing yesterday,” Trump said, while repeating debunked allegations about voter fraud.
“The same anchor at the desk the night Fox called Arizona for Joe Biden now wants you to believe there was no fraud. The anchor was Bret Baier,” Trump said.
Trump’s email came shortly after The Arizona Republic reported that the former president and former lawyer Rudy Giuliani are facing a criminal investigation for their efforts to overturn the election.
