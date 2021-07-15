Connect with us

'I JUST DON'T CARE'

‘They Laugh at Me!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Rages at Her Critics as She Rants About Georgia Election Conspiracies

Published

on

During an appearance on Steve Bannon’s show on the right-wing network Real America’s Voice, Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene declared that her claims about a “stolen” election were validated by a recent report from the Atlanta Journal Constitution that says digital ballot images made public under Georgia’s new voting law “show nearly 200 ballots… that election officials initially scanned two times last fall before a recount.”

“It’s so much fun watching the truth come out,” Greene said.

As the AJC’s report points out — and Greene conveniently fails to mention in her comments to Bannon — the discovery of identical ballots “provides evidence to back up allegations of problems in the presidential election, but on a relatively small scale that had no bearing on the final certified count.”

Greene, who appeared on Bannon’s show alongside right-wing journalist Jack Posobiec — who is partly responsible for disseminating the “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory — went on to say that she has fought tirelessly on the behalf people who say they witnessed election fraud in the 2020 election.

“What I’ve done is I have stood up for the truth that I know to be true, and that’s President Trump won [Georgia]. And I’m so proud to say it, I’ll say it over and over again — they laugh at me, they scoff at me, they constantly make fun of me on every single level, and I just don’t care …”

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.