‘They Laugh at Me!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Rages at Her Critics as She Rants About Georgia Election Conspiracies

During an appearance on Steve Bannon’s show on the right-wing network Real America’s Voice, Georgia GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene declared that her claims about a “stolen” election were validated by a recent report from the Atlanta Journal Constitution that says digital ballot images made public under Georgia’s new voting law “show nearly 200 ballots… that election officials initially scanned two times last fall before a recount.”

“It’s so much fun watching the truth come out,” Greene said.

As the AJC’s report points out — and Greene conveniently fails to mention in her comments to Bannon — the discovery of identical ballots “provides evidence to back up allegations of problems in the presidential election, but on a relatively small scale that had no bearing on the final certified count.”

Greene, who appeared on Bannon’s show alongside right-wing journalist Jack Posobiec — who is partly responsible for disseminating the “Pizzagate” conspiracy theory — went on to say that she has fought tirelessly on the behalf people who say they witnessed election fraud in the 2020 election.

“What I’ve done is I have stood up for the truth that I know to be true, and that’s President Trump won [Georgia]. And I’m so proud to say it, I’ll say it over and over again — they laugh at me, they scoff at me, they constantly make fun of me on every single level, and I just don’t care …”

Watch the video below: