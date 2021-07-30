News
‘Smoking Gun’: Nicolle Wallace Says New Evidence Spells Trouble for Trump and ‘Coup Accomplices’
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Friday offered her analysis after a bombshell new report by The New York Times detailing former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
“On December 27, 2020 — just 11 days before his supporters would storm the U.S. Capitol with the stated goal of hanging Mike Pence and disrupting the certification of Joe Biden’s win, Donald Trump engaged in an insurrection of his own, calling the acting attorney general of the United States and directing him to declare the election corrupt and then, ‘leave the rest to me,'” Wallace reported.
She then went over DOJ officials’ notes in which the document how Trump asked them to declare the 2020 election “corrupt” as a pretext for staying in power.
“The notes pointing to Trump’s perceived coup accomplices are now in the hands of those members’ peers in the House Oversight and Reform Committee, which is investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn his defeat,” she explained. “The notes also illuminate a well worn theme of the Trump presidency, the ex-president’s imperviousness to facts.”
Wallace interviewed former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Harry Litman, who teaches law and is a legal columnist for the Los Angeles Times.
Litman said, “it couldn’t have been more flagrantly improper. The exact thing the Department of Justice never can do is simply announce something corrupt without taking action, they must file a lawsuit based on evidence.”
“This is going to be amplified and a lot more where this came from,” Litman predicted.
Watch:
News
Trump Smears Capitol Cops With Misogynistic Slur: Report
Donald Trump is lashing out at Capitol Police officers who survived the January 6th insurrection, according to a new report in The Daily Beast.
“In his retelling, Ashli Babbitt—who was shot and killed trying to enter the House chamber on Jan. 6—wasn’t so much a rioter as she was an ‘innocent, wonderful, incredible woman.’ And, in Trump’s mind, some of the police officers who defended the Capitol that day aren’t the real heroes, calling them liberal ‘p*ssies’ who loathe MAGA, and outliers within a broadly pro-Trump law enforcement community,” The Beast reported.
The report was based on two sources who spoke with reporters Asawin Suebsaeng and Sam Brodey under the condition of anonymity,
“Trump has also maintained that these men seem ‘broke[n]’ by the events of Jan. 6, and that they do not have the supposed toughness or character of the law enforcement officers who, on the whole nationally, still widely support Trump and his policies,” The Beast reported. “According to these two people, and another source with knowledge of the matter, the twice-impeached former president has also alleged that these particular police officers are letting themselves be used as pawns by anti-Trump Democrats, like Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), or simply despise Trump and are Democrats themselves.”
D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone, who testified on Tuesday before the House select committee to investigate the insurrection, has said publicly that he voted for Trump in 2016.
News
Dozens of House Republicans Refusing to Wear Masks March to Senate Side for ‘Taste of Freedom’
After falsely blaming Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the newly-announced mask mandate on the House side of Congress, dozens of Republicans Thursday afternoon engaged in a performative protest, not against the coronavirus but against efforts to end the pandemic. What appeared to be 50 or so House GOP lawmakers marched over to the Senate side of the Capitol Hill building for what one called a “taste of freedom.”
The Attending Physician of the United States Congress, following updated CDC guidance this week ordered anyone on the House side of the Capitol to wear a mask if in a group, regardless of vaccination status, but did not make the same order for the Senate side.
While Dr. Brian Monahan did not explain why the rules were different, at last cxount only about half of the Republicans on the House side have said they are vaccinated. Almost every Republican on the Senate side is. All Democrats on both sides are fully vaccinated. Dr. Monahan’s office announced fines and possible removal for repeat offenders.
Among those in the maskless pack making their way to the Senate side were Reps. Madison Cawthorn, Lauren Boebert, Louie Gohmert, Paul Gosar, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Chip Roy.
Roll Call’s Chris Cioffi and The Hill’s Scott Wong posted video:
NOW: large maskless group of House GOP members has just crossed onto the Senate side and asked to enter the Senate Chamber. pic.twitter.com/gfmEAQMWbj
— Chris Cioffi (@ReporterCioffi) July 29, 2021
House Republicans are protesting the mask mandate by walking to the Senate, where masks are not mandated by Capitol physician pic.twitter.com/sFD6AVnbr3
— Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) July 29, 2021
GOP Massie: says the House GOP members are over here “for a taste of freedom.”
“You don’t have to wear a mask on the Senate side.”
Massie said they have the same attending physician, but he’s given different directives to each chamber.
Here’s video of them asking to enter. pic.twitter.com/A79S38d9UE
— Chris Cioffi (@ReporterCioffi) July 29, 2021
News
Watch Live: Day One of the Historic January 6 House Select Committee Hearing
It’s been 202 days since Donald Trump, then the President, incited the attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn a free and fair election. The January 6 insurrection, an act of domestic terrorism, an attempted coup, is one of the darkest days in American history.
At 9:30 AM Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) will gavel in day one of the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, a bipartisan investigation into that dark day.
You can watch live below. The proceedings will also be carried and streamed on most major networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, and CNN. Fox News is expected to have a degree of coverage.
Today’s hearing will feature testimony from four officers who defended members of Congress and the Capitol on January 6, or, as Chairman Thompson said, “frontline heroes who put their lives on the line to protect our democracy.”
Here are several feeds for you to watch live:
