'HE'S SET UP A SHADOW GOVERNMENT'

‘Seditious Conspiracy’: Trump Critics Stunned After Mark Meadows Mentions ‘Cabinet’ Meetings at Bedminster

An appearance on Friday night on Newsmax by Donald Trump’s last White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, set off a flurry of angry comments by critics of the former president after Meadows said they are holding “cabinet” meetings at the Trump National Golf Club.

Repeating “cabinet members” multiple times while speaking with Newsmax host Steve Cortes, Meadows added, “Well, we met with several of our cabinet members tonight, we actually had a follow-up member, meeting with some of our cabinet members, and as we were looking at that, we were looking at what does come next. I’m not authorized to speak on behalf of the president, but I can tell you this Steve, we wouldn’t be meeting tonight if we weren’t making plans to move forward in a real way, with president Trump at the head of that ticket.”

Twitter commenters were quick to question what they are discussing with others wondering if they realize the Trump administration was ousted in last November’s presidential election.

