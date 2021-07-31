'HE'S SET UP A SHADOW GOVERNMENT'
‘Seditious Conspiracy’: Trump Critics Stunned After Mark Meadows Mentions ‘Cabinet’ Meetings at Bedminster
An appearance on Friday night on Newsmax by Donald Trump’s last White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, set off a flurry of angry comments by critics of the former president after Meadows said they are holding “cabinet” meetings at the Trump National Golf Club.
Repeating “cabinet members” multiple times while speaking with Newsmax host Steve Cortes, Meadows added, “Well, we met with several of our cabinet members tonight, we actually had a follow-up member, meeting with some of our cabinet members, and as we were looking at that, we were looking at what does come next. I’m not authorized to speak on behalf of the president, but I can tell you this Steve, we wouldn’t be meeting tonight if we weren’t making plans to move forward in a real way, with president Trump at the head of that ticket.”
Twitter commenters were quick to question what they are discussing with others wondering if they realize the Trump administration was ousted in last November’s presidential election.
You can see some comments below:
Cabinet? Aren't they just a group of guys now?
— Jim'sJunkBox (@JamesIsaak2) July 31, 2021
He lost. He is not going to be reinstated.
The grift continues.
(seriously is Mark being blackmailed)
— Survivingnsweatpants (@Mominsweats) July 31, 2021
Does this mean there is a shadow government? @LeaderMcConnell should train on how to run from the mob. The way @MarkMeadows is speaking will lead to another violent attack on lawmakers. This is not funny.
— Expand voting access to all citizens! (@malawiflames) July 31, 2021
They think they have a shadow government?
— HannahBC (@chibio) July 30, 2021
What the actual fuck is he talking about?
— seanie (@seaniedons) July 30, 2021
Was @GOPLeader there?
"The president bears responsibility for Wednesday's attack on Congress by mob rioters. He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding…And a fact-finding commission would be prudent."
— Kevin McCarthy, January 13, 2021
— One_of_The_Survivors (@Harry5670706495) July 31, 2021
Seditious conspiracy
— Sandi Bachom (@sandibachom) July 31, 2021
And the scary thing is, the Faux News, OANN and Newsmax’s of this world nod and smile while they state this drivel…like no one says, CABINET? You’re not in office…how do you have a cabinet? This is a journalism school question…
— Frankie 🏴☠️ (@fmrocks1978) July 31, 2021
Yes. Take this as evidence of criminal intent ⚖️
— 🇺🇸 ʑıɬıŋɧą 🇵🇹 (@youmustchange) July 31, 2021
This is not right, this is scary that they're even talking like this.
— LawlessIsBack🌊✌️🇺🇲 (@Lawless2021) July 31, 2021
'Our Cabinet members' implies a government-in-exile. They should all face indictment for sedition.
— Tom Shafer (@TomShafShafer) July 30, 2021
This is insane. Do we even have laws that prevent this situation?
— Marla Tauscher (@MarlaTauscher) July 31, 2021
I'm telling you, he's set up a shadow government. This is sedition… Damn…Is the @FBI or the @JusticeOIG @TheJusticeDept paying any attention???
— No Justice, No Peace! 💉💉 (@SmcSheila) July 31, 2021
