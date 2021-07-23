News
Sanders Promises She ‘Will Not’ Take Basic Steps to Fight COVID if Elected, Blasts Biden for Not Praising Trump
GOP candidate for Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday offered a list of promises of what she would not do to help end the coronavirus pandemic if elected. She did criticize President Joe Biden, saying he should praise his predecessor for “helping get this vaccine created safely, quickly and effectively.”
Sanders, who served as President Donald Trump’s White House press secretary, told Fox News, “If I’m elected governor here in Arkansas, we will not have mask mandates, we will not have mandates on the vaccine, we will not shut down churches and schools and other large gatherings because we believe in personal freedom and responsibility. It’s one of the key cornerstones frankly of our country.”
She did not offer any examples of what she would do to combat the deadly virus that is once again spiking across the country.
Arkansas is the country’s eighth-worst state in getting its population vaccinated. Just 44.7% of adults 18 and over have been fully inoculated.
Sanders then questioned President Biden’s and Vice President Kamala Harris’ level of seriousness “about helping save lives through the vaccine,” insisting “they should admit they were wrong when they cast doubt on Operation Warp Speed at the very beginning, and give President Trump and his administration the credit they are due for helping get this vaccine created safely, quickly and effectively, and into the hands of Americans.”
Many Americans believed President Trump would force the FDA to certify any vaccine to push it out too quickly in a desperate attempt to get re-elected. He repeatedly claimed the vaccine was coming far sooner than it did, and his own Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, in September claimed the coronavirus vaccine would be available by the end of that month.
“I think that would make a huge difference,” Sanders claimed, “and I think they should really take some responsibility and step up and fix the mistake that they made by casting so much doubt at the very beginning of this process.”
She also appeared to blame, falsely, the Biden administration for “politicization” of the vaccine.
News
WATCH: Biden Leaves Conservative Reporter Speechless After Bringing Up the GOP’s QAnon Problem
A blunt-talking President Joe Biden shut down a conservative reporter on Thursday night who asked if Democrats are defunding police departments — firing back with a question about a QAnon claim that left the reporter grasping for an answer.
As Biden walked across the South Lawn, he engaged with Shelby Talcott from the conservative Daily Caller following his town hall event in Cincinnati. The exchange went like this, according to White House transcripts:
“Mr. President, can you clarify what you said about no — that there’s no — no one in the Democratic Party is anti-police”‘ Talcott asked.
“I didn’t say that,” Biden replied before adding, ” I said that that — that is not the Democratic Party’s position. I’m the Democratic Party; I am President. So is the Speaker of the House and so is the –- the Majority Leader. We are not defunding the police.”
“Okay,” she replied before asking, “And are there people who — in the Democratic Party, who want to defund the police?”
“Are there people in the Republican Party who think we’re sucking the blood out of kids?” Biden shot back. His response left Talcott fumbling as Biden stared then turned on his heel and walked away.
Biden’s comments has since infuriated conservatives — a sampling of which can be seen below:
News
‘Like Nixon Drunk Rambling’: Anderson Cooper Shocked by New Trump Recording Blaming Capitol Police for Jan. 6
Reporters Carol Leonnig and Phil Rucker’s new book, I Alone Can Fix It, ends with a conversation with Donald Trump where he rattles off a random slate of conspiracy theories from attacking the 86 judges who wouldn’t rule in his favor to the Supreme Court.
But one major part of the recording has Trump saying that the whole ordeal was the fault of the Capitol Police because they “ushered” the protesters inside the building. Nothing of the sort happened, so it’s unclear where Trump got his information. Protesters used poles and stole police shields to break windows and doors in an effort to get into the building.
“We want to understand what did you want when you said ‘go up there’?” Leonnig says in the recording, referring to Trump saying that he was going to march with the crowd to the Capitol.
“I would have said that you will show — not to go in, although they were ushered in by the police. I mean, in all fairness, the Capitol Police were ushering people in. The Capitol Police were very friendly, hugging and kissing — you don’t see that, but there’s plenty of tape on that too, the Capitol Police, that’s the way it is. I wanted — personally, what I wanted is what they wanted. They showed up. Just to show support. Because I happen to believe the election was rigged. At a level like nothing has ever been rigged before. There’s tremendous proof. There’s tremendous proof. Statistically, it wasn’t even possible that he won. I mean, things such as in Ohio, Iowa, there’s never been a loss.”
“Did you need better lawyers because they took it to court—?” asked Rucker.
“I needed better judges. The Supreme Court was afraid to take it, don’t forget,” said Trump.
Listen to the recording below:
News
Local Unvaccinated Trump-Supporting Republican Spread Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories, Dies From COVID
On Tuesday, the Cape Cod Times reported that Linda Zuern, a former member of the Bourne, Massachusetts Board of Selectmen and a Trump-supporting figure in the local Republican Party, had died of COVID-19.
Zuern died at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston of severe complications caused by COVID-19, according to the report. She was 70 years old and had not been vaccinated.
“She was a strong woman who believed in speaking the truth and defending our freedoms in America,” Republican State Committeewoman Deborah Dugan told the Cape Cod Times. Dugan was at Zuern’s bedside when she died. “I would describe her to people as a little woman but a mighty warrior.”
For months, Zuern, a member of the pro-Trump group the United Cape Patriots, had promoted conspiracy theories about the pandemic on Facebook. She has shared articles accusing the World Health Organization of a coverup of the “Wuhan Virus” and claiming COVID-19 is cover for “globalists” to usher in “U.N. Agenda 2030” — a sustainable development initiative right-wing conspiracy theorists assert is a plot to create a one world government.
Zuern also expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, posting their creed of “WWG1WGA” (Where We Go One, We Go All).
Zuern promoted the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment of COVID-19 during a Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates meeting in December and questioned whether officials “had looked into preventative measures that people could use besides a vaccine to help build up their immune system,” the Cape Cod Times reported.
Peter Meier, chair of the Board of Selectmen, said Zuern cared deeply about others. “She definitely left her mark on the community,” he added.
According to the report, Zuern and her mother contracted COVID-19 while returning home from a trip to South Dakota — a state where Republican-motivated policies have let the virus propagate with little control.
