'DEFENDING DEMOCRACY'
Republican Lashes Out at ‘Capitulation’ of GOP to Trump — and Says Lauren Boebert Clearly Knew About Jan. 6
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a 43-year-old Air Force veteran, always assumed that there would be a “career-ending” vote he would have to take. But according to a New York Times profile, Kinzinger assumed it would be about Social Security instead. After the attack on the U.S Capitol Jan. 6, it became clear what he would have to do.
“I made the decision early in my career that I would be willing to take a potentially career-ending vote,” he told the Times. “But I thought that vote would be for something like a Social Security reform bill. I never thought it would be for defending democracy.”
He explained that things have changed because there is so much mistrust, and since Jan. 6 not many other Republicans have joined him.
Kinzinger explained that the GOP leadership hasn’t said a word to him about his rabid opposition to the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol and Donald Trump’s urging-on of his supporters.
“Kevin gave a great speech the week after that, and then he went to Mar-a-Lago and charged the paddles and brought Trump back to life,” he said of Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA). “That’s the moment when I realized, Oh, man, this is a problem. You come to understand that when the party and party leaders talk about unity, and in the same breath, say that Donald Trump is the leader of the Republican Party, what they’re talking about isn’t unity. They’re talking about capitulation. When under the guise of unity, you act like Jan. 6 was just whatever you want to make of it, that is capitulating to a false narrative and to a dangerous attack on democracy. I will certainly talk to Kevin if he wants to. But I don’t see how we’re ever going to come eye-to-eye on this until there is a recognition that we can’t be the party of insurrection.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'CRIMINAL INTENT'1 day ago
MSNBC’s Morning Joe Hoots With Laughter as ‘Business Genius’ Trump Admits His Accountant Broke Tax Laws
- OOPS2 days ago
Whoops: Trump Spokesperson Directs His Supporters to Report Calling His Election Claims ‘Lies’
- FOX NEWS FAKE NEWS2 days ago
Fox Networks Refuse to Run President Joe Biden’s Independence Day Address
- OPINION1 day ago
Franklin Graham Marks End of Pride Month by Attacking LGBTQ People as the Worst Sinners
- 'GOD IS ON THE THRONE'1 day ago
Boebert at July 4 Freedom Rally: ‘We Are an Army for Everything That Jesus Has Purchased for Us’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Trump-Loving Anti-LGBTQ ‘QAnon Conspiracy Theorist’ Lawmaker Who Called Pence a ‘Traitor’ Launches Run for Governor
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM18 hours ago
‘Get the Hell Out of Our Great Country’: Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She Speaks for All of America in Rage-Filled Rant
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM22 hours ago
‘It’s a Crime. So Is Insurrection’: Steve Schmidt Slams Anti-Vaxx Republican’s ‘BS’ Support of Not Vaccinating Military