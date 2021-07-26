WHO DO YOU THINK?
Psaki Forced to Explain COVID Basics to Fox News Reporter Asking ‘Whose Fault’ Is It Pandemic Cases Spiking
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday was forced to explain the basics of the coronavirus pandemic to Fox News reporter Peter Doocy after he tried to blame the increase in COVID-19 cases on President Joe Biden, bt asking, “whose fault” is it that the numbers are “going in the wrong direction.”
Naturally, the answer is those who could be vaccinated yet are still refusing to do so.
“On COVID Dr. Fauci says we’re going in the wrong direction. Whose fault is that?” Doocy asked.
“Well,” Psaki replied, “I would say first what he was referring to is the fact that because there are still a large population of people in this country who were unvaccinated. And we have the most transmissible variants that we’ve seen since the beginning of the pandemic that more people are getting sick with COVID, and that’s not, those numbers are not moving in the right direction. I think that’s accurate and you can see it by data.”
Doocy works for one of the top conservative cable channels that possibly has spread more coronavirus and vaccine disinformation than almost any other.
Watch:
Doocy: On COVID, Dr. Fauci says we’re going in the wrong direction. Whose fault is that? pic.twitter.com/svCr36nG7G
— Acyn (@Acyn) July 26, 2021
