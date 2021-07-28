MAGA IS A HATE GROUP
MAGA Cult Member Leaves Homophobic, Racist, Profanity-Laden Voicemail for DC Police Officer as He Testified
While D.C. Metropolitan Police officer Michael Fanone was fighting to protect the lives of members of Congress, the U.S. Capitol, and democracy itself on January 6, he suffered a heart attack, was beaten with as flag pole, was tasered, and lost consciousness as the pro-Trump insurrectionists threatened to “kill him with his own gun.”
While Officer Fanone was testifying before the U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack on Tuesday, he suffered yet another attack: via voicemail.
A MAGA cult member spewed homophobic, racist, disgusting profanities and lies for one minute into Fanone’s voicemail. Some of the lies sound plucked straight out of Fox News and other far right wing media outlets. In fact, at one point the anonymous caller says, “you want an Emmy, an Oscar, what are you trying to go for?” Tuesday night, after the voicemail was left, Fox News’ Laura Ingraham ran a segment giving the four officers who testified “awards.”
Fanone shared the audio with CNN Tuesday night. NCRM will not provide a transcript, and we warn the language is both offensive and may be triggering.
TW/
DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone shares an absolutely disgusting, vulgar voicemail filled with slurs and expletives, that he received after testifying in front of the Jan. 6th committee. pic.twitter.com/cAU6oiAiVV
— The Recount (@therecount) July 28, 2021
And if you missed it, here’s Officer Michael Fanone’s body cam footage alongside his 1/6 committee testimony.pic.twitter.com/jEd8AWiwNW
— The Recount (@therecount) July 28, 2021
Jussie Smollett Confirms to Police His Attackers Yelled Pro-MAGA Slurs at Him
It’s unclear why Chicago police claimed they did not have information on the “MAGA” slurs until hours after they was first reported.
“Empire” star Jussie Smollett has confirmed that his attackers yelled pro-“MAGA” slurs at him, including, “Trump country,” according to multiple news outlets. Smollett was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack that took place around 2 AM Tuesday morning. His attackers reportedly tied a noose around his neck, poured bleach over him, beat him, and fractured one of his ribs.
Some on the right had claimed that Chicago police were denying claims that Jussie Smollett heard his attackers use “MAGA” slurs.
Several news outlets including TMZ and The Hollywood Reporter, however, have confirmed with police that Smollett indeed reported the slurs.
TMZ reports that “Chicago PD confirms to TMZ Jussie told them, in a follow-up interview, about the attackers yelling, ‘MAGA country.'”
And in a chilling addition to their reporting, TMZ notes that Chicago police “add Jussie still had the rope around his neck when he made contact with cops at 2:42 AM.”
The Hollywood Reporter also confirms the MAGA slurs.
“Around 4:35 p.m. [PST], police confirmed to THR that Smollett told them his attackers yelled pro-‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) comments during the attack, such a ‘MAGA country!'”
“The comments were not mentioned in the initial report but were added to a supplemental report after another interview with detectives, police told THR.”
Curiously, TMZ’s initial report, which was published just after 11 AM ET, included the “MAGA” slurs, so it’s unclear why Chicago police claim they did not have that information until hours later.
Here’s NBC News’ report from Tuesday evening:
