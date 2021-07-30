'GROW UP'
‘Mad He’s Not Being Allowed to Kill Kids’: GOP Lawmaker Blasted for Opposing Special Session to Allow Masks in Schools
The author of an extremely broad and extensive Arkansas law banning government mandated face masks is furious GOP Governor Asa Hutchinson is calling the state legislature back into special session to allow schools to require face masks if they determine them necessary. Children under 12 are not yet allowed to be vaccinated and as the delta coronavirus variant spreads children are increasingly at risk.
But try telling that to Arkansas Republican state senator Trent Garner, who is furious his law is under attack.
Garner, who was dubbed “Sen. Trent ‘Death March’ Garner” by the Arkansas Times‘ Max Brantley, wrote his “emergency” law so poorly, so broadly and so extensively it not only bans masks for children in schools but bans any state agency from requiring any face coverings. It prohibits “any required face coverings by any public institution — goggles in chemistry labs; face masks for football players and other athletes, welding masks for those who work for public agencies and who knows what else,” Brantley wrote.
On Thursday Garner lashed out on Twitter, threatening to undermine the special session:
If we are going to have a special session to “help the children of Arkansas,” then I’m going to file bills for REAL CHANGE FOR OUR CHILDREN:
✅Banning Critical Race Theory.
✅Expanding School Choice to ALL.
✅Repeal BAD regulations put in place by liberal unions.#arpx #arleg
— State Senator Trent Garner (@Garner4Senate) July 29, 2021
Pinned to the top of his Twitter page is this fallacious attack:
The Mask Mandate ban in Arkansas was one of the most important laws we passed. The left wants more control over YOU and your children’s lives. Masking is now about power, not public safety. The left is attacking because they know we are winning. #arpx #arleg #ARNews #NoMasks
— State Senator Trent Garner (@Garner4Senate) July 21, 2021
Currently, just 36.2% of all Arkansans have been fully vaccinated. The national average is 49.9%.
CBS affiliate THV11 noted Thursday that “Arkansas is reporting 2,843 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest daily amount since January 2021.”
Many are furious at Sen. Garner for removing local control and for putting children’s health at risk:
Or the 7 on ventilators who are too young to be vaccinated.
— Nancy Fancyboy, Real GOP (@nancyfboy) July 29, 2021
Have some common sense…a small rural town may not need a mandate in schools but Little Rock has over 20,000 students. We have over 2,000 student in one high school. We deserve to make that decision for ourselves based on our rate of testing positivity in our community.
— Leigh Ann Wilson (@LeighAn65743253) July 29, 2021
This dude is literally mad he’s not being allowed to kill the kids. https://t.co/Dho0sQPTra
— Irvin Camacho (@IrvinCamachoAR) July 30, 2021
Is this what a man-baby fit looks like? “If I don’t get to keep this dumb thing I want, I’m gonna A, B, and C!” *throw body onto floot and kicks legs*
— Melissa Williams (@therealbadsass) July 29, 2021
If you will take just a minute to actually help your state instead of worrying about issues that actually CAN wait until a later date, it would be appreciated. “Help the children of AR” by keeping them as safe as possible until they can get vaccinated.
— Christina Drummond (@cbdrummond80) July 29, 2021
That’s perfect, Trent. Thanks for the advance notice of your intent to ignore an exponentially worsening public health crisis and waste Arkansans’ time and money while countless lives are lost, including children.
— KatEPlatt (@KatEPlatt9) July 29, 2021
How many people have died from Critical Race Theory in Arkansas over the past 18 months?
— Brian Thomas (@WildernessCrier) July 29, 2021
Good lord man learn to read a room. Hospitals are full and folks are dying.
— Ted Holzwarth (@HolzwarthTed) July 30, 2021
Toddler Trent strikes again. He doesn’t like getting told “no” https://t.co/FD8wBPoobW
— KellyTeachesLove (@KewlRey) July 30, 2021
You, sir, are like a bratty spoiled teenager. You pout, bluster, and make threats like someone who had never had anyone say “no” to you. Grow up for God’s sake. https://t.co/434GAkjeH2
— Mike Mueller (@mikemuel) July 29, 2021
Imagine throwing such a baby fit over how we should go about protecting Arkansas children (who you care so much about apparently) from COVID you absolute scumbag troglidite. https://t.co/5VrGThtFmC
— The B-Mo (@JerkCritical) July 29, 2021
