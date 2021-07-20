News
Local Unvaccinated Trump-Supporting Republican Spread Coronavirus Conspiracy Theories, Dies From COVID
On Tuesday, the Cape Cod Times reported that Linda Zuern, a former member of the Bourne, Massachusetts Board of Selectmen and a Trump-supporting figure in the local Republican Party, had died of COVID-19.
Zuern died at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston of severe complications caused by COVID-19, according to the report. She was 70 years old and had not been vaccinated.
“She was a strong woman who believed in speaking the truth and defending our freedoms in America,” Republican State Committeewoman Deborah Dugan told the Cape Cod Times. Dugan was at Zuern’s bedside when she died. “I would describe her to people as a little woman but a mighty warrior.”
For months, Zuern, a member of the pro-Trump group the United Cape Patriots, had promoted conspiracy theories about the pandemic on Facebook. She has shared articles accusing the World Health Organization of a coverup of the “Wuhan Virus” and claiming COVID-19 is cover for “globalists” to usher in “U.N. Agenda 2030” — a sustainable development initiative right-wing conspiracy theorists assert is a plot to create a one world government.
Zuern also expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, posting their creed of “WWG1WGA” (Where We Go One, We Go All).
Zuern promoted the use of hydroxychloroquine as a treatment of COVID-19 during a Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates meeting in December and questioned whether officials “had looked into preventative measures that people could use besides a vaccine to help build up their immune system,” the Cape Cod Times reported.
Peter Meier, chair of the Board of Selectmen, said Zuern cared deeply about others. “She definitely left her mark on the community,” he added.
According to the report, Zuern and her mother contracted COVID-19 while returning home from a trip to South Dakota — a state where Republican-motivated policies have let the virus propagate with little control.
News
Michigan Catholic School Says Making Students Wear Masks Would Be a Direct Affront to God
The U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals will take arguments on Wednesday on whether a Michigan mask rule violates the Constitution.
The Resurrection School in Lansing, a Catholic elementary school, argues the mandate is unconstitutional.
“The school says such a rule would violate ‘sincerely held religious beliefs’ because they say humans were made in the image of God, and masks shield that image from being seen,” Michigan Radio reports. “They also allege requiring masks poses a health or learning problem for students who have allergies, difficulty breathing, or trouble being understood when they talk through a face covering.”
There is not currently a statewide mask mandate in Michigan, although that hasn’t stopped the school from continuing to pursue its case.
On Monday, a Trump-appointed federal judge ruled a university can mandate vaccinations in another case testing the ability of educational institutions to respond to the pandemic.
Image by Labpluto123 via Wikimedia and a CC license
News
Three in 10 Trump Voters Believe the Federal Government Is Using the Vaccine to Microchip Americans
A new poll reveals a stunning political divide among Americans who are willing to protect themselves and their families against the deadly coronavirus versus those who believe conspiracy theories and lies propagated by malignant actors on Facebook, Fox News, or other far right wing media.
In the latest Economist/YouGov poll, a whopping three out of every ten Republicans, Trump voters, and conservatives say they believe the U.S. Government is microchipping Americans through COVID-19 vaccine inoculations. There is no basis for the absolutely false and delirious claim.
And while right wingers are not alone in this belief, only a small percentage of those identifying as Democrats, Biden voters, or liberals also claim it to be “definitely” or “probably” true.
Overall, 20% – that’s one in five Americans – believe the microchip lie. Within the 20% who believe that lie, half (51%) say they “will not” be vaccinated.
One in five Americans believes the US government is using the COVID-19 vaccine to microchip the population
https://t.co/AkNfMXQDT5 pic.twitter.com/89RLpB45aW
— Catherine Rampell (@crampell) July 18, 2021
42% of Republicans and 35% of independents say they “will not” get vaccinated. Just 10% of Democrats share that same position. Overall that’s 29% of U.S. adults, which means herd immunity is a long way away.
The level of ignorance among those refusing to be vaccinated is tremendous.
“90% of those who reject vaccination fear possible side effects from the vaccine more than they fear COVID-19 itself,” YouGov reports, noting that “only 16% of them believe most of the new cases of COVID-19 are occurring among the unvaccinated.”
Reports across the country and from the federal government say 97% of COVID hospitalizations and 99% of COVID deaths are people who are unvaccinated.
“For the most part, they think the virus is spreading equally among the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, or they admit they just don’t know. In contrast, more than three in four of the fully vaccinated know that new infections come mostly from those who have not yet received the vaccine.”
Image via Shutterstock
News
CNN’s Jim Acosta Calls Out Basically Everyone for Not Doing Enough to Stand Up to Trump’s Republicans
CNN’s Jim Acosta scolded his audience on Saturday as he charged that not enough is being done to hold Republicans to account for their “Big Lie” of voter fraud and attacks on democracy with voter suppression laws.
“This week, President Biden took on the big lie and the insurrection,” Acosta noted. The president warned the nation is still in danger after the events of January 6th.”
He played a clip of the president saying “we’re facing the most significant test of our democracy since the Civil War. It’s not hyperbole, since the Civil War.”
“‘You should be alarmed,’ the president said. Yet the president did not offer support for removing the legislative blockade in Congress, the filibuster, that’s standing in the way of laws that would safeguard our elections,” Acosta explained. “The president appears to be holding out hope he can work with Republican leaders, Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy. Maybe that could happen on infrastructure, but a new bridge is not going to protect the Capitol. It’s more like the GOP has a bridge to sell you.”
He played a clip of Trump continuing his lies.
“Given Trump’s love for lies like that, delivering a speech about saving democracy without passing tough laws to protect elections is not going to be enough,” he said. “To paraphrase the movie ‘The Untouchables,’ it’s like bringing a knife to an insurrection.”
Acosta reminded his audience of a key scene in the movie “The Untouchables” when Sean Connery asks Kevin Costner, “What are you prepared to do?”
“What is law enforcement prepared to do about Trump’s actions surrounding January 6th? What are Democrats prepared to do to protect our elections? What are you, the voter, prepared to do to hold accountable those politicians who choose Trump over American democracy?” he asked. “What are you prepared to do?”
Watch:
