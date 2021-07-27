‘It’s What Stupid People Do’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe Burns Kevin McCarthy for ‘Childish’ Games

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ripped House minority leader Kevin McCarthy for making up “stupid” nicknames for a pair of Republicans who refuse to go along with Donald Trump’s election lies.

Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) were among 10 GOP lawmakers who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, and they will sit on the House panel investigating that assault on democracy — and McCarthy mocked them as “Pelosi Republicans.”

“It’s what stupid people do,” Scarborough said. “If you look at the facts, which Kevin McCarthy doesn’t ever do, Liz Cheney has like a 95 percent [American Conservative Union] rating, 95 percent conservative rating over the course of her career, which is actually my conservative rating, but what I found out a long time ago and Liz certainly has known for some time now, obviously, by saying what’s going on, this Republican Party, Donald Trump’s Republican Party doesn’t care about ideas, doesn’t care about ideology, doesn’t care about conservatism, it is disconnected from conservatism.”

“It’s all tribal,” he continued, “it’s all about voodoo in medicine, violence on Jan. 6, it’s all about covering up actually what Donald Trump is doing, and so Kevin McCarthy resorts to childish name calling for, again, I don’t know what Adam’s lifetime conservative rating is, but Liz’s is 95 percent, one of the more conservative members in the United States Congress, by the way, and so, that’s what they resort to. Why? Because that’s all they have. They don’t have the facts on their side, they don’t have history on their side, so all he can do is act like act like a 3-year-old, or Donald Trump, same thing, and just throw names around. So lots of luck with that.”

“It’s not going to change the fact that four police officers are going to talk about how they were brutalized and almost killed by Donald Trump supporters on Jan. 6, as they were trying to actually overthrow the government and commit sedition against the United States of America and stop the voting, which is constitutionally mandated, of the Electoral College voting,” Scarborough concluded. “But that’s the party that Kevin McCarthy will always be associated with. Lots of luck with that, buddy, lots of luck with that.”