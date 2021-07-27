News
‘It’s What Stupid People Do’: MSNBC’s Morning Joe Burns Kevin McCarthy for ‘Childish’ Games
MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough ripped House minority leader Kevin McCarthy for making up “stupid” nicknames for a pair of Republicans who refuse to go along with Donald Trump’s election lies.
Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) were among 10 GOP lawmakers who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, and they will sit on the House panel investigating that assault on democracy — and McCarthy mocked them as “Pelosi Republicans.”
“It’s what stupid people do,” Scarborough said. “If you look at the facts, which Kevin McCarthy doesn’t ever do, Liz Cheney has like a 95 percent [American Conservative Union] rating, 95 percent conservative rating over the course of her career, which is actually my conservative rating, but what I found out a long time ago and Liz certainly has known for some time now, obviously, by saying what’s going on, this Republican Party, Donald Trump’s Republican Party doesn’t care about ideas, doesn’t care about ideology, doesn’t care about conservatism, it is disconnected from conservatism.”
“It’s all tribal,” he continued, “it’s all about voodoo in medicine, violence on Jan. 6, it’s all about covering up actually what Donald Trump is doing, and so Kevin McCarthy resorts to childish name calling for, again, I don’t know what Adam’s lifetime conservative rating is, but Liz’s is 95 percent, one of the more conservative members in the United States Congress, by the way, and so, that’s what they resort to. Why? Because that’s all they have. They don’t have the facts on their side, they don’t have history on their side, so all he can do is act like act like a 3-year-old, or Donald Trump, same thing, and just throw names around. So lots of luck with that.”
“It’s not going to change the fact that four police officers are going to talk about how they were brutalized and almost killed by Donald Trump supporters on Jan. 6, as they were trying to actually overthrow the government and commit sedition against the United States of America and stop the voting, which is constitutionally mandated, of the Electoral College voting,” Scarborough concluded. “But that’s the party that Kevin McCarthy will always be associated with. Lots of luck with that, buddy, lots of luck with that.”
News
Watch Live: Day One of the Historic January 6 House Select Committee Hearing
It’s been 202 days since Donald Trump, then the President, incited the attack on the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overturn a free and fair election. The January 6 insurrection, an act of domestic terrorism, an attempted coup, is one of the darkest days in American history.
At 9:30 AM Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) will gavel in day one of the United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack, a bipartisan investigation into that dark day.
You can watch live below. The proceedings will also be carried and streamed on most major networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, and CNN. Fox News is expected to have a degree of coverage.
Today’s hearing will feature testimony from four officers who defended members of Congress and the Capitol on January 6, or, as Chairman Thompson said, “frontline heroes who put their lives on the line to protect our democracy.”
Here are several feeds for you to watch live:
News
‘You Falsely Smeared My Wife and She’s Getting Death Threats’: Eric Swalwell Posts Angry Texts With Tucker Carlson
On Friday, The Daily Beast reported that Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) posted screenshots of an angry argument between him and Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who wanted to get him on the phone for a call.
“Tucker, I’m hesitant to do that. You falsely smeared my wife on Tuesday and she’s getting death threats,” said Swalwell, referring to a retracted Fox News story alleging that Swalwell’s campaign funneled money to a business employing his wife. “That’s way out of bounds. She’s a pregnant mom of a 4-year-old and a 2-year-old. Hit me all you like. But to go after her. That’s just wrong.”
“Carlson responded by calling the Democrat a ‘coward’ and then apparently phoning him a few minutes later,” reported Blake Montgomery. “Swalwell tweeted, ‘I’m just not that into you.'”
After years of lying about me and my family, @TuckerCarlson is losing his mind that I won’t return his calls. Sorry, Tucker, I’m just not that into you. Who knows what lie he’ll tell next? #TuckerTantrum pic.twitter.com/vwX7AfwJ1Z
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 23, 2021
Swalwell, the second-highest ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, has long been a target of rage for conservatives. Carlson has also accused Swalwell of aiding a Chinese spy — although experts have made clear that Swalwell in fact properly worked with the FBI to help upon learning the spy had tried to get information from him.
News
WATCH: Biden Leaves Conservative Reporter Speechless After Bringing Up the GOP’s QAnon Problem
A blunt-talking President Joe Biden shut down a conservative reporter on Thursday night who asked if Democrats are defunding police departments — firing back with a question about a QAnon claim that left the reporter grasping for an answer.
As Biden walked across the South Lawn, he engaged with Shelby Talcott from the conservative Daily Caller following his town hall event in Cincinnati. The exchange went like this, according to White House transcripts:
“Mr. President, can you clarify what you said about no — that there’s no — no one in the Democratic Party is anti-police”‘ Talcott asked.
“I didn’t say that,” Biden replied before adding, ” I said that that — that is not the Democratic Party’s position. I’m the Democratic Party; I am President. So is the Speaker of the House and so is the –- the Majority Leader. We are not defunding the police.”
“Okay,” she replied before asking, “And are there people who — in the Democratic Party, who want to defund the police?”
“Are there people in the Republican Party who think we’re sucking the blood out of kids?” Biden shot back. His response left Talcott fumbling as Biden stared then turned on his heel and walked away.
Biden’s comments has since infuriated conservatives — a sampling of which can be seen below:
This is so fucking epic. I love him. pic.twitter.com/a0teHwBycE
— dyIan 🌐 🇺🇸 (@itsdylan46) July 23, 2021
Every CNN host would have burst into flames from outrage if Trump said something about Democrats sucking the blood out of kids.
But because it's Biden, he gets a pass from most of the legacy media.
— Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) July 23, 2021
Joe Biden was given the chance to condemn the Democrat-run cities defunding the police around the country, but he refused.
Instead, he bizarrely responds: “Are there people…who think we’re sucking the blood out of kids?” pic.twitter.com/LpOaQSTGed
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 23, 2021
Take a moment to imagine if Trump responded to a policy question by casually discussing “sucking the blood out of kids”.
This was a whole 24 hours ago too and the news cycle decided to mostly ignore it. https://t.co/RwQMVATVO6
— Errol Webber (@ErrolWebber) July 23, 2021
Where all the people who found Trump's tweets embarrassing and offensive? This is presidential? https://t.co/94nOCdZoLM
— Mark Weiss (@markhweiss) July 23, 2021
