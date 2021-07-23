CHILDREN ARE NOT SUPPOSED TO DIE
GOP Senator Dismisses Deaths of 400 Children From COVID After Assuming They All Had ‘Underlying Conditions’
U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, a Republican of Kansas and an obstetrician, dismissed the deaths of 400 children who have died from COVID-19 during a Senate hearing Tuesday with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.
Senator Marshall’s remarks were based on his false claim that “probably zero” of the 400 children who died of COVID (that number has not been confirmed) had no pre-existing condition.
“Children are not supposed to die,” Dr. Walensky told Sen. Marshall, right before he delivered his remarks dismissing their deaths, as if having a pre-existing condition makes it acceptable for a child to die of COVID-19.
In questioning the CDC chief, Senator Marshall touted his credentials as a doctor, before attempting to sow doubt on the need of children to be vaccinated against coronavirus.
“As a physician, we always want to be able to know and discuss the benefits and risk of anything that we’re prescribing, including a vaccine,” Marshall, a hydroxychloroquine-pusher who has said he takes the malaria drug to fight against the coronavirus, told Walensky. “It’s estimated that 40, maybe 50% of children have already had the COVID virus. What are the additional benefits to the vaccine to a child who’s already had the virus?”
It’s unknown where the Kansas lawmaker, whose government website refers to him as “Doc Marshall,” is getting his statistics, but the American Academy of Pediatrics reports that as of July 15 over four million children in the U.S. are believed to have been infected with the coronavirus. One abstract posted by the National Institutes of Health, a federal government agency, says “Almost half of children who contract covid-19 may have lasting symptoms.”
Dr. Walensky told Marshall that “it very much depends on what that variant that child might have had whether they could potentially be infected or reinfected.”
And then she added, “you know, one thing I just want to note with the children is, I think we fall into this flawed thinking of saying that only 400 of these 600,000 deaths from COVID-19 have been in children. Children are not supposed to die. And so 400 is a huge amount for our respiratory season.”
Marshall then moved on to acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock, asking her, “how many children under the age of 18 without a pre-existing condition, a significant health condition, have died from COVID in this country?”
The acting commissioner did not have that information so Senator Marshall declared “the answer is probably zero.”
That’s false, according to the CDC in 2020.
“So,” he surmised, “I think if you if you take a deep dive, most of the children that have died had some type of underlying health condition.”
Senator Marshall voted to overturn the 2020 election, voted against expanding the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, supports repealing ObamaCare, and has said, “I’m not sure that there is even climate change.”
Watch:
“I think we fall into this flawed thinking of saying, ‘Only 400 of the 600,000 deaths from COVID-19 have been in children.’ Children are not supposed to die.”
— CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky responds to question from Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS). pic.twitter.com/0i6ImKoxrC
— The Recount (@therecount) July 20, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- LOL – WHAT?2 days ago
Madison Cawthorn: ‘I Think We Should Indict Jill Biden’
- 'THEY THOUGHT IT WAS A HOAX'2 days ago
Physician Says Dying COVID Patients ‘Beg Me for the Vaccine’ and Family Members ‘Tell Me They Didn’t Know’
- WHAM!2 days ago
Pelosi Swats Away McCarthy’s Attack by Saying ‘You Mistake Me for Somebody Who Would Care’ – Internet Cheers
- 'SEISMIC ERUPTION OF TOXIC RIGHT-WING LEGISLATION'3 days ago
‘This Is Different’: New Report Warns of a ‘Toxic’ Anti-Biden Backlash
- RACISTS3 days ago
White Alabama Republican Calls Black City Council Colleague ‘N’ Word and Refuses to Apologize or Resign
- News2 days ago
‘Like Nixon Drunk Rambling’: Anderson Cooper Shocked by New Trump Recording Blaming Capitol Police for Jan. 6
- YOU CAN'T DO THAT1 day ago
Madison Cawthorn Attacks Dr. Fauci: ‘We Want to Prosecute This Guy to the Full Ability of the Law’
- CRIME2 days ago
‘Incel’ With a ‘Manifesto’ Planned Mass Slaughter of Sorority Women ‘Out of Hatred, Jealousy and Revenge’: Feds