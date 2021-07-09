FIRST AMENDMENT? WHAT FIRST AMENDMENT?
GOP Launches Witch Hunt Demanding Investigation Into Highly-Respected University Professor’s Tweets
Republicans in Virginia are demanding that University of Virginia President James E. Ryan open an investigation into tweets by Center for Politics founder Dr. Larry Sabato.
“A reasonable taxpaying citizen can readily conclude that Dr. Sabato is demonstrating the rankest form of bitter partisanship,” Virginia GOP Chair Rich Anderson wrote in a letter printed on Republican Party of Virginia letterhead.
“In order to have faith in our institutions, it is essential that Virginians hold accountable those public employees and officials who violate institutional values, codes of conduct, and other guidelines of professional behavior.”
A spokesperson for the university said Sabato has done nothing wrong.
“There is nothing in our Code of Conduct that limits University employees from engaging in expression that is protected under the First Amendment,” the spokesman said.
Anderson complained about eight tweets by Sabato. The first noted Donald Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns.
It is a disgrace that Trump became the first major-party presidential candidate since the 1970s to avoid releasing his tax returns. This critical information should have been available for voters to consider in 2016. Never again! #TrumpTaxReturns https://t.co/5liLizaGGw
— Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) September 27, 2020
The second tweet concerned Trump’s fact-free approach to presidential debates.
CANCEL THE REMAINING PRESIDENTIAL DEBATES. It is impossible to have an orderly, productive exchange with Donald Trump. Stop pretending otherwise. #Debate2020
— Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) September 30, 2020
The third tweet was in the context of Trump hoping to bring back executions by firing squad while facing accusations of extreme tax fraud. It was in the comments of a Daily Beast story.
It’s just amazing to me that I am reading this! Is there not a person that will find a law against this! @LarrySabato
— Wahoo UVA (@uvaseg) November 30, 2020
Extreme tax fraud deserves a firing squad.
— Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) November 30, 2020
The fourth tweet questioned Trump’s sanity after he released a 46-minute video pushing his “Big Lie” of voter fraud.
Cuckoo, cuckoo! Does the plush presidential suite at Walter Reed offer psychiatric treatments? Maybe time to helicopter Trump over again. https://t.co/rpMkk2mVuE
— Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) December 3, 2020
The fifth tweet praised a return to normalcy “after 4 years of the bizarre and disturbing.”
I’m watching President-elect @JoeBiden‘s press conference. It’s so refreshingly NORMAL. After 4 years of the bizarre and the disturbing, we really are going to have a return to normalcy.
— Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) December 4, 2020
The sixth tweet returned to the question of Trump’s mental health in the context of the delusional conspiracy theory that he will be “reinstated” as president in August in violation of the Constitution.
Of course it’s true. Trump, who governed on the edge of insanity for four long years, has gone over the edge. Yet millions of people and 90%+ of GOP members of Congress, still genuflect before this false god. https://t.co/MQ6LarvR2F
— Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) June 3, 2021
The seventh tweet concerned Glenn Youngkin, who is worth hundreds of millions after working as the co-CEO of the private-equity firm The Carlyle Group. Youngkin is now running for governor of Virginia.
I wonder if @GlennYoungkin is still “honored” to have received Trump’s enthusiastic endorsement for VA Governor?
Trump told chief of staff Hitler ‘did a lot of good things’, book says | Donald Trump | The Guardian https://t.co/EdnKiUIjyJ
— Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) July 7, 2021
The final tweet the GOP believes should result in an investigation concerned Trump’s choice of music at his campaign-style rallies.
Trump as usual ends with the song “YMCA”, a completely inappropriate song for him even during Pride Month. Try “Highway to Hell”. That fits. #OhioRally #revengetour
— Larry Sabato (@LarrySabato) June 27, 2021
