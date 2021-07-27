Connect with us

Gaetz Hastily Escorted Out of Press Conference as Reporter Repeatedly Asks: ‘Are You a Pedophile?’

Four Republican Representatives were forced to end their own press conference Tuesday in front of the Dept. of Justice amid protestors holding signs targeting Congressman Matt Gaetz, and one man blowing a whistle so loud the speakers could not be heard.

As Rep. Gaetz (R-FL) was escorted away from the crowd by his handler and pushed into a nearby van, one unknown reporter repeatedly pelted him with a single question: “Are you a pedophile?”

The question comes after The Daily Beast Monday night reported on an accusation by Gaetz’s fiancée’s sister, who on TikTok called the Florida Republican Congressman “a literal pedophile.”

Protestors in video posted by Salon’s Zachary Petrizzo can be seen holding signs reading, “Traitors + Rapists Sit Down,” and “Jan. 6 Was an Inside Job.”

Gaetz reportedly is under DOJ investigation for possible sex trafficking and for possibly having sex with a 17-year old girl.

