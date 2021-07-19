SHOW ME YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND SCIENCE
Fox News Host Serves Up Vaccine Meltdown: Not the Federal Government’s Job to Protect Anybody
For weeks Fox News has been ramping up its anti-vaxx attacks on the U.S. public, even using medical doctors and its own hosts to spread false claims, disinformation, and doubt about the COVID-19 vaccines.
On Monday morning in a surprise move one Fox News host actually urged Americans to get vaccinated – to the anger of another, Brian Kilmeade.
“If you didn’t get a vaccination, that’s your choice,” Kilmeade told “Fox & Friends” viewers Monday morning. “And if you did, like I did, and they did,” he added, revealing the vaccination status of his two co-hosts, “and maybe you did, then you should not wear a mask.”
“And if you didn’t” get the coronavirus vaccine, “and you want to go cliff diving this weekend, you don’t have to check with me. It’s a little dangerous, but I’m not going to judge you.”
“And if you go and put yourself in danger, if you feel that this is not something for you,” Kilmeade said of getting vaccinated, “don’t do it, but don’t affect my life.”
Kilmeade revealed to Fox News viewers that he has yet to understand that anyone who is not vaccinated poises a potential threat to not only those who have yet to get vaccinated, but to those who have – as breakthrough cases are being seen given that the vaccine is close to but not 100% effective. They also create a greater likelihood of new and potentially even more deadly coronavirus variants will develop.
“99% of the people who are dying from COVID are unvaccinated,” co-host Steve Doocy interjected, as Kilmeade appeared to roll his eyes.
“That’s their choice,” Kilmeade, a 57-year old father of three insisted.
“They don’t want to die,” retorted Doocy, in a rare smack-down of his colleague. “So they are, the administration and the government are saying, we need the mask mandate to protect the unvaccinated.”
Kilmeade, who has written five books on the Founders and American history, almost prayerfully clasped his hands together and declared falsely, “That’s not their job, it’s not their job to protect anybody!”
Doocy: 99% of people who are dying are unvaccinated
Kilmeade: That’s their choice!
Doocy: They don’t want to die. The admin and gov’t says mask mandates are to protect the unvaccinated
Kilmeade: That’s not their job, it’s not their job to protect anybody! pic.twitter.com/NsP2IcMnCX
— Lis Power (@LisPower1) July 19, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News3 days ago
Trump Lashes Out at Fox News After Investigation Debunks His Allegations of Fraud in Arizona
- News2 days ago
‘Its Time to Move on’: Trump Voters at 2024 Kick-Off Event Want Him to Stay Out of the Race
- News2 days ago
CNN’s Jim Acosta Calls Out Basically Everyone for Not Doing Enough to Stand Up to Trump’s Republicans
- CASHING IN1 day ago
Trump Insiders Blasted for ‘Monday Morning Bravery’ After Enabling the Former President’s Four Years of Chaos
- INSURRECTION ACT OR ACTOR?7 hours ago
Trump Says His Only Regret as President Was Not Deploying the US Military to Attack Black Lives Matter Protestors
- 'LIVING IN A CULT'10 hours ago
‘This Cult Continues to Kill’: MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski Blasts Trump and His ‘Evil Allies’ on Fox News
- News9 hours ago
Three in 10 Trump Voters Believe the Federal Government Is Using the Vaccine to Microchip Americans
- SHOW ME YOU DON'T UNDERSTAND SCIENCE6 hours ago
Fox News Host Serves Up Vaccine Meltdown: Not the Federal Government’s Job to Protect Anybody