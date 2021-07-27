CNN’s Jake Tapper: Why Aren’t National Police Unions ‘Speaking Out on Behalf’ of Capitol Cops?

After the first day of the Jan. 6 Committee hearing, CNN host Jake Tapper made the point that the national police union is nowhere in sight.

Since Jan. 6, officers from the DC Metro Police and Capitol Police have been willing to speak out about what they experienced and the injuries that so many of their fellow officers experience. But the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) is nowhere to be found.

“Why are they not speaking out on behalf of these four officers?” Tapper asked former Washington, D.C. Police Chief Charles Ramsey.

The only thing Ramsey could say was, “I have no idea. I really don’t know.”

Laura Coats, senior CNN legal analyst said that she would like to see all of the people who protested the murder of George Floyd join the Capitol Police and stand with these officers, who did the rights things on Jan. 6.

See the full video below: