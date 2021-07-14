RIGHT WING MEDIA IS KILLING PEOPLE
Blistering CNN Supercut Takes Aim at Fox and NewsMax for Spreading ‘Deadly’ Propaganda ‘As Americans Die’
In a blistering supercut, CNN took aim Wednesday morning at right-wing media outlets and elected officials for spreading dangerous misinformation about COVID-19 vaccinations.
“607,771 Americans have died of the virus, and 99 percent of the people dying right now are unvaccinated,” New Day hosts Brianna Keilar and John Berman repeated between each clip of a Fox News or NewsMax host — or Republican lawmaker such as Madison Cawthorn or Lauren Boebert — spouting anti-vaccine conspiracy theories.
“Millions of Americans are seeing the nonsensical, nonscientific propaganda instead of this,” Berman said later, before playing a haunting clip from the Australian Government’s Department of Health, showing a woman on a ventilator struggling to breathe.
“When history asks how so many American died when they could have been saved by a simple shot or two, you’ll see these TV clips again that we’ve just shown, in documentaries, about the cautionary tale that has been America’s response to the coronavirus pandemic,” Keilar added. “About how a large part of our country, misled by misinformation often echoed by elected officials and right-wing media, was thrown a life raft, and instead said, ‘No, I’ll take my chances.'”
CNN contributor Bill Carter then called for employees at Fox News and other outlets that have been spreading vaccine disinformation to step down.
“If you worked at an organization where some people were poisoning the water in a town, how could you not speak up and say you can’t do this?” Carter said. “This is poisoned information.”
Watch it below.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'TRULY SICK'2 days ago
‘How Theocracies Are Born’: Experts Warn of ‘Trump’s Jesus Fascists’ After Report on Christian GOP Churches
- News3 days ago
Chris Wallace Nails Greg Abbott for Racist Election Law: ‘The Point Is to Suppress Voting by People of Color’
- LOL - NOPE!2 days ago
Lawyers for Pro-Trump ‘Kraken’ Case Attorneys Tell Judge They Were Too Dumb to Know Better
- News2 days ago
‘Do Not Question My Procedure’: Judge Overseeing ‘Kraken’ Case Slams Attorney Who Tells Her ‘I Am Not a Potted Plant’
- LOL2 days ago
WATCH: Ex-Trump Lawyer Jenna Ellis Quits ‘Corrupted’ GOP Live on Air
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘This Was a Full-On Riot’: Morning Joe Calls for Punishing Charges Against MAGA Insurrectionist ‘Thugs’
- MISINFORMATION STATION2 days ago
Newsmax Host Dangerously Declares Vaccines Go ‘Against Nature’: Diseases Are ‘Supposed to’ Wipe Out People
- IT WAS AN INSURRECTION23 hours ago
Megyn Kelly Reveals She’s a 1/6 Truther: ‘It Wasn’t an Insurrection’ – Just ‘Some Losers Who Went a Different Way’