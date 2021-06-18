SENDING A MESSAGE
Watch: ‘Traitor’ Pence Heckled and Booed by Pro-Trump Christian ‘Faith & Freedom’ Conference Attendees
The conservative Christian Faith & Freedom “Road to Majority” conference erupted early Friday afternoon as pro-Trump attendees heckled and booed likely 2024 presidential hopeful Mike Pence, calling the former vice president a “traitor” for refusing to overturn a free and fair election on January 6.
Pence tried to ignore the verbal assaults, speaking over protestors. Some were escorted out of the room, according to a Tampa Bay Times editor:
He’s now being shouted down with boos and yells of “traitor” as he speaks. People are being escorted out. https://t.co/PXWsfskgCv
— Steve Contorno (@scontorno) June 18, 2021
Watch as Pence gets heckled. Video via Forbes‘ Andrew Solender:
Pence gets drowned out by hecklers at the Faith & Freedom Coalition summit, some of whom appear to be chanting “traitor!” pic.twitter.com/pAQxavsK3O
— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) June 18, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- News2 days ago
Social Media Activity Suggests ‘Trouble Brewing’ for Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr
- GOP EXTREMISM2 days ago
Insurrection ‘Truther’ Marjorie Taylor Greene: FBI Was ‘Involved in Organizing and Carrying Out the Capitol Riot’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS1 day ago
Republican Candidate in Secret Recording Says He Has Access to Russian Hit Squad and Would ‘End’ Opponent’s Life: Report
- News1 day ago
Watching Biden Meet Putin Was ‘The Real Moment’ Trump Realized He Wasn’t President Anymore: NYT’s Haberman
- BYE3 days ago
Fox Fires Reporter Who Declared On-Air She Was Being ‘Muzzled’ by Her Bosses: Report
- News2 days ago
Putin Tells Black US Reporter He Would ‘Prevent’ Black Lives Matter in Russia After She Asks What He’s ‘Afraid Of’
- WTH?3 days ago
Watch: House Republicans Gang Up on Democrat as They Try to End 1/6 Insurrection Hearing With FBI Director
- 'WISEGUY'2 days ago
‘Let’s Get It Straight’: Biden Sternly Smacks Down Two Reporters for Making False Claims About Him in Geneva