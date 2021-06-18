Watch: ‘Traitor’ Pence Heckled and Booed by Pro-Trump Christian ‘Faith & Freedom’ Conference Attendees

The conservative Christian Faith & Freedom “Road to Majority” conference erupted early Friday afternoon as pro-Trump attendees heckled and booed likely 2024 presidential hopeful Mike Pence, calling the former vice president a “traitor” for refusing to overturn a free and fair election on January 6.

Pence tried to ignore the verbal assaults, speaking over protestors. Some were escorted out of the room, according to a Tampa Bay Times editor:

He’s now being shouted down with boos and yells of “traitor” as he speaks. People are being escorted out. https://t.co/PXWsfskgCv — Steve Contorno (@scontorno) June 18, 2021

Watch as Pence gets heckled. Video via Forbes‘ Andrew Solender: