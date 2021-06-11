Connect with us

Vaccinated House Members Will Now Be Allowed to Go Maskless – Over 100 Republicans Have Refused to Reveal Status

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives who have been fully vaccinated will now be allowed to go maskless, even on the House floor, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress has declared.

Masks for the vaccinated will be considered “voluntary,” according to Bloomberg Government reporter Emily Wilkins, and Bloomberg News’ Erik Wasson, who adds that unvaccinated members will still be required to wear masks.

Citing a Democratic aide, “Change in guidance comes after ‘extremely high’ 85% vaccination rate on Capitol Hill.”

She adds they will rely on the “honor system.”

As of May 19 CNN had “confirmed that all of the 219 House Democrats say they have received the Covid-19 vaccination, and 97 of the 211 Republicans say they have received the vaccine.”

The number of Republicans who have not said they are vaccinated outweighs the number who said they are.

“One hundred and nine Republican offices have not responded to multiple CNN inquiries about the members’ vaccination status.”

No word yet from any of the GOP extremists, like Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who just posted this video appearing to call Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi “Speaker Maskhole” at a far right wing “America First” rally, mocking vaccines and masks, and attacking Dr. Anthony Fauci.

