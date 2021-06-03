UFOs
US Government Says New Report Finds No Evidence UFOs Seen by Military Personnel Are Alien Spacecraft
Over the past two decades U.S. military personnel have reported seeing what are commonly referred to as UFO’s – unidentified flying objects – but a new federal government report will say that there is no evidence these are alien spacecraft.
The New York Times Thursday night reports the U.S. Government will release its findings on or around June 25, after investigating 120 reports of UFOs seen by Navy pilots across the span of 20 years.
And while the government says it has found no evidence the objects are alien spacecraft, it fully admits it has no idea what the UFOs are.
“The report determines that the vast majority of more than 120 incidents,” The Times reveals, “did not originate from any American military or other advanced U.S. government technology, the officials said. That determination would appear to eliminate the possibility that Navy pilots who reported seeing unexplained aircraft might have encountered programs the government meant to keep secret.”
The Times adds that “that is about the only conclusive finding in the classified intelligence report, the officials said.”
The Government’s report “will present few other firm conclusions, senior officials briefed on the intelligence conceded that the very ambiguity of the findings meant the government could not definitively rule out theories that the phenomenon observed by military pilots might be alien spacecraft.”
What might explain at least some of the reports of UFOs?
Experimental technology, possibly hypersonic technology, from U.S. rivals including Russia or China , the report is expected to say.
The Times does not say what the government would consider as evidence a sighting was alien spacecraft – what, specifically, it considers would be evidence.
Last week NBC News aired this report on the “Today” show:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- BIGOTRY2 days ago
‘I Live in Oakland’: Homophobic Hotel Guests Shamed Out of Pool After Profanity-Laced Freakout Over Two Women Kissing
- 'DANGEROUS MAN'2 days ago
Were Mike Flynn Remarks Treason? Sedition? Legal Experts Weigh in on ‘Coup’ Comments
- News3 days ago
Tucker Carlson ‘Casually Accuses the Troops of Betraying Their Country’ — on Memorial Day: Report
- CRIME2 days ago
‘This Is Different’: Dan Abrams Says for Trump ‘All Signals Are Towards Indictment’
- CRIME1 day ago
Chaos Erupts in Florida After 12-Year-Old and 14-Year-Old Steal High-Powered Weapons and Open Fire on Police
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
Leaked Messages Implicate White Nationalist Rep. Paul Gosar in Plot to Disrupt Biden Arizona Win Using Proud Boys
- News3 days ago
Liberty University in Turmoil as Students Revolt Against Continuing Relationship With Trump: Report
- LOL2 days ago
‘Ivankanomics’: Kayleigh McEnany Is Very Upset Forbes Put Kamala Harris on Its Cover but Not Ivanka Trump