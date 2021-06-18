‘Talking Points He Was Given by Putin’: Ron Johnson Slammed for Suggesting Biden Is Compromised by Russia

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) appeared on Fox News’ “Hannity” Thursday night and suggested President Joe Biden is compromised by Russia.

Host Sean Hannity laid out a scenario, attacking Biden for deciding to not sanction a Russian oil pipeline. “Maybe Joe thinks that Russia has him compromised?” he told viewers, despite no evidence to support that claim.

“Well, you wouldn’t be wrong to be suspicious that maybe that’s the problem there,” Sen. Johnson replied.

Many on social media responded with outrage, noting that Johnson’s nickname became “Russian Ron” when he flew to Russia in 2018 and spent the Fourth of July in Moscow. After that trip many say his demeanor changed.

In March The New York Times labeled Johnson “an all-access purveyor of misinformation on serious issues such as the pandemic and the legitimacy of American democracy,” and, “the Republican Party’s foremost amplifier of conspiracy theories and disinformation.”

It also called him “the leading Republican proponent of a revisionist effort to deny the motives and violence of the mob that breached the Capitol.”

Johnson’s “drumbeat of distortions, false theories and lies reminds some Wisconsin Republicans of a figure from the state’s past who also rarely let facts get in the way of his agenda: Senator Joseph McCarthy,” the Times charged.

Many are furious, saying that the Trump-defending Johnson appears to have ties to Russia himself, just like the former president he has so passionately protected at all costs and by all means.

Among them, noted political scientist Norm Orenstein:

Ron repeating the talking points he was given by Putin — Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) June 18, 2021

Why use a mirror as a shield?

Every. Single. Time. https://t.co/E3mCOkE549 — John Ales AF (@IAmJohnAles) June 18, 2021

There literally is no reason to go to Moscow for a meeting like this unless you were discussing topics that would get you arrested for treason here. — JTHawks (@J12Hawks) June 18, 2021

2018, Ron Johnson spent the 4th of July in Moscow with seven other Republican traitors to pose for propaganda photos with Russian officials. — ➡️𝕋𝕙𝕚𝕤𝔾𝕦𝕪⬅️ (@ShitzN_Giggles) June 18, 2021

From the guy who literally – I mean LITERALLY — went to fucking MOSCOW for 4th of July. https://t.co/C9BzwQa6C7 — HawaiiDelilah™ — Fully Vaxxed — (@HawaiiDelilah) June 18, 2021

Guy who spreads Russian talking points and visits Russia on July 4th has thoughts about “compromised.” Unreal. https://t.co/E81FhsRQxn — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) June 18, 2021

They are just all out of their minds trying to make Biden what Trump actually was. Clearly was. Obvious what he was. https://t.co/D99Uuv03O4 — Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) June 18, 2021

Did he say it in Russian or English? https://t.co/jUBr7BuB7z — techweenie 🌊 (@techweenie) June 18, 2021

This is some Grade A gaslighting all right. And considering the source, I suspect it’s also projection. https://t.co/MYKy0sjGc8 — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) June 18, 2021

How do you say projection in Russian https://t.co/5zZxB8VCmE — Baligubadle (@Baligubadle1) June 18, 2021

Next week Ron Johnson will claim Joe Biden wants to build a luxury hotel in Moscow. https://t.co/f1KtPitgVk — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) June 18, 2021

Ron Johnson must be desperately trying to hide his profiting from his connections with Russia. HE was in Russia on July 4th meeting with Putin. HE supported TFG’s obsequious, traitorous dealings with Russia. Biden was/had been in the USA NOT making corrupt deals with Putin. https://t.co/xngjNbN1pK — Christine Adams (@ChristineAdams3) June 18, 2021