‘Squashed Like a Bug’: Gaetz Smacked Down After ‘Rage-Tweeting a Slander on America’s Entire Military History’

“Buddy the only war you fought is against age of consent”

Congressman Matt Gaetz attacked the U.S. Armed Forces on Wednesday, suggesting America doesn’t win wars because of Generals like the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley. General Milley, who has worn an Army uniform since before the Florida Republican congressman was born, is being heralded for delivering a strong and intelligent rebuke of Gaetz’s attack on critical race theory and criticizing the U.S. Military for being “woke.”

Gen. Milley told Gaetz during a House committee hearing that he would like to better understand both critical race theory and “white rage,” which he implied was connected to Donald Trump’s January 6 insurrection.

“I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military, our general officers, our commissioned and noncommissioned officers of being quote ‘woke,’ or something else because we’re studying some theories that are out there,” Milley told Gaetz.

Gaetz, whose district has a huge military presence including one of the largest air bases in the world, did not wait long to strike back, attacking  General Milley:

Attacking Americans who believe systemic racism is real:

Attacking the U.S. Armed Forces:

And praising the Chinese Communist Party (CCP):

It did not go well for him:

 

 

