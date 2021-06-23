‘Squashed Like a Bug’: Gaetz Smacked Down After ‘Rage-Tweeting a Slander on America’s Entire Military History’

“Buddy the only war you fought is against age of consent”

Congressman Matt Gaetz attacked the U.S. Armed Forces on Wednesday, suggesting America doesn’t win wars because of Generals like the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley. General Milley, who has worn an Army uniform since before the Florida Republican congressman was born, is being heralded for delivering a strong and intelligent rebuke of Gaetz’s attack on critical race theory and criticizing the U.S. Military for being “woke.”

Gen. Milley told Gaetz during a House committee hearing that he would like to better understand both critical race theory and “white rage,” which he implied was connected to Donald Trump’s January 6 insurrection.

“I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military, our general officers, our commissioned and noncommissioned officers of being quote ‘woke,’ or something else because we’re studying some theories that are out there,” Milley told Gaetz.

Gaetz, whose district has a huge military presence including one of the largest air bases in the world, did not wait long to strike back, attacking General Milley:

With Generals like this it’s no wonder we’ve fought considerably more wars than we’ve won. https://t.co/wt43YAs6cU — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 23, 2021

Attacking Americans who believe systemic racism is real:

I’m far more offended that they actually ARE woke… https://t.co/TWT4LhJ4iu — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 23, 2021

Attacking the U.S. Armed Forces:

We must defend our patriotic military service members against their woke leadership. — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 23, 2021

And praising the Chinese Communist Party (CCP):

Nobody in the CCP military is studying “White rage” or “Critical Race Theory” instead, they’re doing this 👇 cc: @RepMikeRogersAL pic.twitter.com/bvRJDxbIgG — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 23, 2021

It did not go well for him:

“we’ve fought”???!??! Sorry, didn’t realize that committing sexual assault on minors and then paying them off was a war. I mean Venmo can be a bit tricky but I wouldn’t call it “war”. — Mandolyn Hicks 🏖 (@mandolynhicks) June 23, 2021

We? 🙄 Unless you count struggling with Venmo’s privacy settings as a war, “we” haven’t fought in a war. — Jorge A. Caballero, MD (@DataDrivenMD) June 23, 2021

buddy the only war you fought is against age of consent — kilgore trout, dna harvester (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 23, 2021

You got squashed like a bug today, boy. It was glorious. Get these last tweets out before your human trafficking indictment tho. Daddy can’t save you this time, it ain’t some local yokel cops and your DUIs — Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) June 23, 2021

Matt was so thoroughly embarrassed that he decided to rage-tweet a slander on America’s entire military history. — 👤 (@9teen80four) June 23, 2021

You got owned today and you damn well know it. — 𝓖𝓮𝓻𝓪𝓵𝓭𝓸 (𝓝𝓞𝓣 𝓡𝓲𝓿𝓮𝓻𝓪) 💧 (@gvravel) June 23, 2021

It’s time you show the Generals how it’s done. Take a break as a lawmaker and go overseas and represent our great nation in battle. Win us a few — antony sparza (@antonysparza) June 23, 2021

Way to attack your voting base and district, Matt. Keep going, though. Show your district how you “support” the military. — SSton (@SharinStone) June 23, 2021

Gaetz is an ignorant ass and belongs in prison. He couldn’t carry any military member’s water. https://t.co/5gfwJb3g1R — Dr. Steve Woodsmall, Major, USAF-Retired (@SteveWoodsmall) June 23, 2021

This needed to be said. Glad it was one of our military leaders. And Matt Gaetz is a punk. https://t.co/VlDhb34AxQ — Paul C. (@TheFeistyFinn) June 23, 2021

Look at Matt Gaetz. This general has more decorations than the Rockefeller Christmas Tree, and yet that clown shakes his head. Don’t ever believe, for a second, all this “we love the military” and “blue lives matter” stuff. It’s all roses until they aren’t convenient covers https://t.co/U1g0wPqmwO — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) June 23, 2021

Hey, @mattgaetz, see those stripes on Gen Milley’s right sleeve? Each one represents 6 months in combat. SecDef Austin has more, but they aren’t on his suit. You really want to do this? https://t.co/vwiSfm1aNc — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) June 23, 2021