'YOU GOT OWNED TODAY'
‘Squashed Like a Bug’: Gaetz Smacked Down After ‘Rage-Tweeting a Slander on America’s Entire Military History’
“Buddy the only war you fought is against age of consent”
Congressman Matt Gaetz attacked the U.S. Armed Forces on Wednesday, suggesting America doesn’t win wars because of Generals like the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milley. General Milley, who has worn an Army uniform since before the Florida Republican congressman was born, is being heralded for delivering a strong and intelligent rebuke of Gaetz’s attack on critical race theory and criticizing the U.S. Military for being “woke.”
Gen. Milley told Gaetz during a House committee hearing that he would like to better understand both critical race theory and “white rage,” which he implied was connected to Donald Trump’s January 6 insurrection.
“I personally find it offensive that we are accusing the United States military, our general officers, our commissioned and noncommissioned officers of being quote ‘woke,’ or something else because we’re studying some theories that are out there,” Milley told Gaetz.
Gaetz, whose district has a huge military presence including one of the largest air bases in the world, did not wait long to strike back, attacking General Milley:
With Generals like this it’s no wonder we’ve fought considerably more wars than we’ve won. https://t.co/wt43YAs6cU
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 23, 2021
Attacking Americans who believe systemic racism is real:
I’m far more offended that they actually ARE woke… https://t.co/TWT4LhJ4iu
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 23, 2021
Attacking the U.S. Armed Forces:
We must defend our patriotic military service members against their woke leadership.
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 23, 2021
And praising the Chinese Communist Party (CCP):
Nobody in the CCP military is studying “White rage” or “Critical Race Theory” instead, they’re doing this 👇 cc: @RepMikeRogersAL pic.twitter.com/bvRJDxbIgG
— Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) June 23, 2021
It did not go well for him:
“we’ve fought”???!??!
Sorry, didn’t realize that committing sexual assault on minors and then paying them off was a war. I mean Venmo can be a bit tricky but I wouldn’t call it “war”.
— Mandolyn Hicks 🏖 (@mandolynhicks) June 23, 2021
We? 🙄 Unless you count struggling with Venmo’s privacy settings as a war, “we” haven’t fought in a war.
— Jorge A. Caballero, MD (@DataDrivenMD) June 23, 2021
buddy the only war you fought is against age of consent
— kilgore trout, dna harvester (@KT_So_It_Goes) June 23, 2021
You got squashed like a bug today, boy. It was glorious.
Get these last tweets out before your human trafficking indictment tho. Daddy can’t save you this time, it ain’t some local yokel cops and your DUIs
— Ned Pyle (@NerdPyle) June 23, 2021
Matt was so thoroughly embarrassed that he decided to rage-tweet a slander on America’s entire military history.
— 👤 (@9teen80four) June 23, 2021
You got owned today and you damn well know it.
— 𝓖𝓮𝓻𝓪𝓵𝓭𝓸 (𝓝𝓞𝓣 𝓡𝓲𝓿𝓮𝓻𝓪) 💧 (@gvravel) June 23, 2021
It’s time you show the Generals how it’s done. Take a break as a lawmaker and go overseas and represent our great nation in battle. Win us a few
— antony sparza (@antonysparza) June 23, 2021
Way to attack your voting base and district, Matt. Keep going, though. Show your district how you “support” the military.
— SSton (@SharinStone) June 23, 2021
Gaetz is an ignorant ass and belongs in prison. He couldn’t carry any military member’s water. https://t.co/5gfwJb3g1R
— Dr. Steve Woodsmall, Major, USAF-Retired (@SteveWoodsmall) June 23, 2021
This needed to be said. Glad it was one of our military leaders.
And Matt Gaetz is a punk. https://t.co/VlDhb34AxQ
— Paul C. (@TheFeistyFinn) June 23, 2021
Look at Matt Gaetz. This general has more decorations than the Rockefeller Christmas Tree, and yet that clown shakes his head.
Don’t ever believe, for a second, all this “we love the military” and “blue lives matter” stuff.
It’s all roses until they aren’t convenient covers https://t.co/U1g0wPqmwO
— Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) June 23, 2021
Hey, @mattgaetz, see those stripes on Gen Milley’s right sleeve? Each one represents 6 months in combat. SecDef Austin has more, but they aren’t on his suit. You really want to do this? https://t.co/vwiSfm1aNc
— Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) June 23, 2021
I don’t ever want to hear how the GOP respects the military ever again https://t.co/cHHlEzNY0U
— abk_kyle (@AbkKyle) June 23, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- DEADLY INCOMPETENCE2 days ago
Pence Chief of Staff Made Decision on Masks That Paved the Way for Them to Be Politicized – Leading to Massive Death
- RELIGIOUS HYPOCRISY2 days ago
‘Just the Worst. I’m Sorry but She Is’: Internet Slams Meghan McCain for Claiming Biden ‘Doing Grave Spiritual Harm’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Neo-Nazi Shared Plot With Followers to Use Snipers to Bring America ‘To Its Knees’: Report
- News2 days ago
Meteorologist Is Latest Local Newscaster to Announce On-Air She Is Teaming Up With Right Wing Project Veritas
- NARCISSISM3 days ago
Trump Has Given Interviews for 17 Books – But Bans Two Reporters Whose Bombshells Revealed the Worst About Him
- CRIME3 days ago
Feds Investigating Whether Roger Stone ‘Radicalized’ Trump Supporters Who Stormed Capitol: Report
- News2 days ago
Watch: America, We Just Got Our First Openly-Gay Active NFL Player
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘For Sure’: Mike Lindell Promises Right-Wing Activists ‘Donald Trump Will Be in Office by This Fall’