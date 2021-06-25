News
More Americans ‘Socially Liberal’ Than Conservative for First Time – Huge Swing Over Past 20 Years
For the first time more Americans identify as “socially liberal” than conservative, revealing a huge double-digit swing over the past two decades.
Gallup reveals 34% of Americans now say they are socially liberal, 30% conservative, and 35% identify as moderate.
But as the pollster notes, starting in 2001 “social conservatives had a clear advantage over social liberals — by 12 points, on average.” That started to change in 2013, and now socially liberal has pulled ahead, representing a huge 16 point swing from 2001 to 2021.
Americans’ “self-described economic views,” Gallup finds, “have remained predominantly conservative over the past two decades.”
In a separate report this month Gallup looked at views on sex and marriage, finding Americans increasingly “tolerant.”
“Views that gay and lesbian relations are morally acceptable have increased from 40% to 69%, having a baby outside of marriage from 45% to 67%, sex between an unmarried man and woman from 53% to 73%, divorce from 59% to 79%, polygamy from 7% to 20%, and sex between teenagers from 32% to 43%. (All but one of these issues were first rated between 2001-2003; the baseline for sex between teenagers is 2013).”
Image via Shutterstock
News
Dominion Lawsuit: Sidney Powell, Mike Lindell and Rudy Giuliani Pushed Trump Lies for Fame, Glory — and Pillows
Attorneys for Dominion Voting Systems accused Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell of spreading lies about Donald Trump’s election loss for fame and glory.
The voting technology company’s lawyers argued Thursday in a court hearing that Trump’s former campaign lawyers and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell believed they could attain power and influence by helping the former president remain in office by overturning his election loss with baseless claims of fraud and tampering, reported CNN.
“That’s the place they could get in-person audiences,” said Dominion attorney Megan Meier. “[Washington was] the place where Powell could become a household name.”
Attorneys for Giuliani, Powell and Lindell — who have been sued for $1.3 billion in the defamation suit — at times attempted to re-litigate the election during the four-hour hearing, which began a few hours after a New York court suspended Giuliani’s law license over his election fraud lies.
The former New York City mayor did not attend the hearing, but Powell and Lindell did.
Another attorney for Dominion argued that the case can remain alive in court, even if jurors find the defendants’ claims “improbable,” because the case isn’t about “the marketplace of ideas,” as Lindell’s attorney has argued.
“There is a quantum of information available to [Lindell] by the time he made these statements,” Clare said. “He made the preconceived notion that the election was stolen.”
The lawsuit accuses Lindell of using election lies and Qanon conspiracy theories to promote his pillow company.
“[He] sells the lie to this day because the lie sells pillows,” the suit alleges.
News
Rudy Giuliani Suspended From Practicing Law Over ‘Demonstrably False and Misleading Statements’: Report
Rudy Giuliani has been temporarily suspended from practicing law over his false and misleading statements about the 2020 presidential election.
“A disciplinary body says he made ‘demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump,'” Reuters’ Jan Wolfe reports, citing a New York Supreme Court document.
The document goes on to say that Giuliani’s “conduct immediately threatens the public interest.”
This is truly remarkable pic.twitter.com/6e6julWHn4
— Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) June 24, 2021
“The suspension is a stunning blow to Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who previously served as a top Justice Department official, and the head prosecutor for the federal Southern District of New York,” CNBC adds.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
News
‘You Don’t See Buildings Falling Down in America’ Shocked Mayor Says After 12-Story Condo ‘Literally Pancaked’
Mayor Charles Burkett, on the scene of a partial collapse of a 12-story 100-unit condominium building in Surfside, Florida said he’s lived in the town his entire life and has never seen anything like this.
“You don’t see buildings falling down in America,” Burkett, stunned, told CNN Thursday morning, “and here we had a building literally fall down.”
He said it’s “less likely than a lightning strike.”
“It’s less likely than a lightning strike. It just doesn’t happen. You don’t see buildings falling down in America, and here we had a building literally falling down.”
— Surfside, FL, Mayor Charles W. Burkett on overnight condo collapse pic.twitter.com/Vu5HI1gG94
— The Recount (@therecount) June 24, 2021
One person is reported dead after the building collapsed around 2 AM with CNN saying a “considerable portion” of the building is gone. Burkett suggests there may be more fatalities.
Authorities in South Florida were responding early Thursday to a “partial building collapse,” the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. The scene is in Surfside, a few miles north of Miami Beach. https://t.co/1mZcItXpzS pic.twitter.com/vz9LV40Ipt
— CNN (@CNN) June 24, 2021
“The problem is the building has literally pancaked,” he says. “It’s heartbreaking because it doesn’t mean, to me, that we’re going to be successful, as successful as we want to be, to find people alive.”
Surfside, FL, Mayor Charles W. Burkett on the overnight 12-story condo collapse:
“The problem is the building has literally pancaked … It’s heartbreaking because it doesn’t mean, to me, that we’re going to be successful, as successful as we want to be, to find people alive.” pic.twitter.com/lrVlpGBnaJ
— The Recount (@therecount) June 24, 2021
