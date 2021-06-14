'WAKE UP!!'
‘House Is on Fire’: Liberals Message Justice Breyer in ‘Fantasy Land’ After McConnell Says He’ll Block Biden Nominee
Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell promised to block any Supreme Court nominee President Joe Biden should put forth if the GOP retakes the Senate next year, and now liberals are urging Justice Stephen Breyer to consider stepping down so Democrats can replace him instead of allowing Republican to create a 7-2 majority.
President Donald Trump, thanks to McConnell, was able to put three justices on the nation’s highest court, giving conservatives a 6-3 majority.
Justice Breyer, who is 82, was put on the court by then-President Bill Clinton in 1994. He was confirmed 87-9.
Here’s what some are saying:
justice breyer, you up? https://t.co/caqtV6fZUV
— Leah Litman (@LeahLitman) June 14, 2021
Will the Supreme Court Public Information Office kindly clip this tweet out for Stephen Breyer. Thanks! https://t.co/FhFsgsS6Ac
— Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) June 14, 2021
Can someone send this to USA Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. Thanks! https://t.co/7Ba1Laq499
— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) June 14, 2021
Calling Justice Breyer
— Steve Butts (@SteveB5477) June 14, 2021
DOES ANYONE KNOW IF STEPHEN BREYER IS ON TWITTER? https://t.co/W0V479XQjr
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 14, 2021
Someone please print this out and deliver it to Justice Breyer https://t.co/wLlrsPrg9d
— Jordan Weissmann 🗽 (@JHWeissmann) June 14, 2021
cc/ Justice Breyer, address: Fantasy Land https://t.co/n9S6KMUq26
— David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 14, 2021
Dear Justice Stephen Breyer…
Mitch McConnell hopes you stay in Fantasyland. But HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS can’t risk your delayed SCOTUS retirement. McConnell says he’ll block a Biden Supreme Court nominee. You saw what he did for Garland & Barrett.
Our house is on fire.
WAKE UP!!
— Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) June 14, 2021
Breyer needs to retire. Greatness in public service has to also mean knowing when it’s time to pass the baton, and it’s time.
— Charlotte Clymer 🏳️🌈 (@cmclymer) June 14, 2021
Attention Justice Breyer…ATTENTION JUSTICE BREYER… https://t.co/zYNCgwAbcM
— Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 14, 2021
Can someone show this to Stephen Breyer where he lives in outer space https://t.co/Ald0sfx9TG
— Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) June 14, 2021
CC: Justice Breyer https://t.co/KudcnBLn4s
— Demand Justice #ExpandTheCourt (@WeDemandJustice) June 14, 2021
Hear that Justice Breyer? https://t.co/9SFsfgRhEX
— J.P. (@jplaub) June 14, 2021
For your immediate attention Mr. Breyer. https://t.co/wIQCRAraiI
— dcg1114 (@dcg1114) June 14, 2021
Justice Breyer, your move now. https://t.co/zqYJJUluDS
— Felix B. Leno (@felixbleno) June 14, 2021
Image by U.S. National Archives via Flickr and a CC license
