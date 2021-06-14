‘House Is on Fire’: Liberals Message Justice Breyer in ‘Fantasy Land’ After McConnell Says He’ll Block Biden Nominee

Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell promised to block any Supreme Court nominee President Joe Biden should put forth if the GOP retakes the Senate next year, and now liberals are urging Justice Stephen Breyer to consider stepping down so Democrats can replace him instead of allowing Republican to create a 7-2 majority.

President Donald Trump, thanks to McConnell, was able to put three justices on the nation’s highest court, giving conservatives a 6-3 majority.

Justice Breyer, who is 82, was put on the court by then-President Bill Clinton in 1994. He was confirmed 87-9.

Here’s what some are saying:

Will the Supreme Court Public Information Office kindly clip this tweet out for Stephen Breyer. Thanks! https://t.co/FhFsgsS6Ac — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) June 14, 2021

Dear Justice Stephen Breyer… Mitch McConnell hopes you stay in Fantasyland. But HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS can’t risk your delayed SCOTUS retirement. McConnell says he’ll block a Biden Supreme Court nominee. You saw what he did for Garland & Barrett. Our house is on fire.

WAKE UP!! — Jake Lobin (@JakeLobin) June 14, 2021

Breyer needs to retire. Greatness in public service has to also mean knowing when it’s time to pass the baton, and it’s time. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) June 14, 2021

Image by U.S. National Archives via Flickr and a CC license