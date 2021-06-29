News
Hard Right MAGA-Loving Senate Candidate’s ‘Toxic Work Environment’ Caused by His Girlfriend, His Finance Manager: Report
Former Ohio Republican Treasurer Josh Mandel is once again running for the U.S. Senate, this time for the seat that will open when GOP Senator Rob Portman retires. But the Mandel campaign reportedly is having trouble retaining staff, and morale appears low, thanks to the “toxic work environment” created by Mandel’s campaign finance manager, Rachel Wilson, who is also his girlfriend.
“Finance staff members cried in the office on a regular basis,” The Columbus Dispatch reports. And at least two of the three fundraisers have resigned “because of a toxic work environment created by Rachel Wilson,” The Dispatch adds, citing sources.
“Wilson cussed out her subordinates, often demanded 12-hour workdays, berated them in front of others and called them names,” according to The Dispatch. “Mandel and Wilson had blow-out arguments often laced with obscenities over campaign-related issues. ‘They’d go out in the hallway and scream at each other,’ the source said.”
Mandel, a hard core Republican who opposes same-sex marriage and a woman’s right to choose, has this mask-burning video pinned to the top of his Twitter page, declaring “FREEDOM.”
FREEDOM 😷🔥 pic.twitter.com/EfJlH18BqA
— Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) June 2, 2021
News
Slur-Spewing Alabama Teacher Resigns After Video of Racist and Anti-LGBTQ Meltdown Goes Viral
An English teacher at an Conecuh County, Alabama school has resigned after a viral video showed her having a racist and anti-gay meltdown in front of the man who is the father of her child.
Local news station WPMI reports that Olivia Stephens-Squires resigned from her position as Southside Preparatory Magnet Academy teacher during a Conecuh County Board of Education meeting last week amid community outrage over video showing her yelling racist and homophobic slurs at her child’s father.
“Your wife f*cked n*ggers your whole f*cking marriage!” Stephens-Squires yelled at the man at one point in the video, according to local news station NBC 15 News.
At another point in the video Stephen-Squires told the man that “you sit like a f*ggot” and called him a “f*ggot-ass motherf*cker.”
Stephens-Squires’s resignation came after local parents threatened to pull their children out of the school unless it took action.
“Under no circumstances will my child attend a school system where this type of behavior takes place and nothing is being done about it,” Conecuh County parent Michael Bowens told 15 News. “Who’s to say it won’t happen in the classroom?”
News
‘Vogue Is a Joke!’: Conservatives Furious First Lady Jill Biden Is on the Cover of Top Fashion Magazine
Dr. Jill Biden, the First Lady, appears on the cover of the latest issue of VOGUE and conservatives are furious.
.@flotus @drbiden stars on the cover of our August issue! Read the full profile: https://t.co/nxKE4csnjT pic.twitter.com/gopBPIxCff
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) June 29, 2021
As First Lady, Melania Trump was never given the same honor, although she did appear on a VOGUE cover in 2005 in her $100,000 bridal gown. First Lady Michelle Obama graced VOGUE’s cover three times, and as First Lady Hillary Clinton did once.
So did First Ladies Eleanor Roosevelt, Mamie Eisenhower, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon, Betty Ford, Rosalynn Carter, Nancy Reagan, Barbara Bush, and Laura Bush.
On Christmas Day 2020 then-President Donald Trump expressed outrage that Melania Trump, as First Lady, had never been featured on the cover of any of the big four fashion magazines.
But that was, at least in part, her doing.
“To be on the cover of Vogue doesn’t define Mrs. Trump,” then-First Lady Melania Trump’s spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, said in 2019, “she’s been there, done that long before she was first lady. Her role as first lady of the United States and all that she does is much more important than some superficial photo shoot and cover.”
InStyle reported that “Grisham added that Melania wouldn’t be available for a second cover, even if the invitation was presented to her. Instead, she’s focusing on her Be Best campaign.”
Here’s how some on the right are responding.
#VogueMagazine trying to convince us that suburban grandmas in floral frocks are so fashionable is hilarious & insulting😂
The emperor has no clothes!! This is fashion affirmative action. They never put impeccably stylish FLOTUS, Melania Trump, on their cover. Vogue is a joke! pic.twitter.com/yD9V1ZZB1r
— Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) June 29, 2021
How sick… What you did to Melania is disgusting. Now you blast the social media with a illegitimate first lady. Vogue can go screw themselves. https://t.co/kYKxWG9v7S
— Free Speech micki (@orlandomicki) June 29, 2021
Never saw this glowing coverage for our former First Lady @MELANIATRUMP. It’s about leftist politics for @voguemagazine not fashion. https://t.co/aImyRNcyT4
— Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) June 29, 2021
Jill looks good here. but i’m don’t care. not after how Melania was treated. most stylish first lady ever and ignored. used to be a vogue fan.
i prefer my fashion sans political bias.
— Lisa (@Lisa_from_SoCal) June 29, 2021
Remember when they featured MAGA fashion through Melania? Oh riiiight. Conservatives are not wanted clientele.
Don’t forget to not purchase Vogue. https://t.co/XkUlyyfTBu
— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) June 29, 2021
Melania Trump was a model and had a great wardrobe, but unfortunately, Vogue and other mainstream magazines only celebrate Democrats. https://t.co/JS6hFeSWxH
— Accuracy In Media (@AccuracyInMedia) June 29, 2021
News
‘It Will Get Ugly’: Trump Insider Warns Republicans Against Challenging the Former President
With Donald Trump hitting the road this weekend to begin a series of rallies with an eye on the 2024 presidential nomination, an aide close to the ex-president claims Trump plans to serve notice that he is not to be challenged for control of the Republican Party.
According to a report from the Daily Beast’s Asawin Suebsaeng, Trump’s rally tour will be one part red-meat cultural issues for his rabid base and one part making sure people know he intends to be the face of the party for the next four years.
The report notes that the ex-president continually badgers his aides on how he matches up with potential Republican challengers including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former vice president Mike Pence and ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
“Close advisers have routinely assured Trump that he is a shoo-in for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, should he ultimately run, and that any of the other heavy-hitters in the party would be crushed if they took him on, according to three people with knowledge of such recent conversations,” Suebsaeng wrote. “Still, Trump is keeping a watchful eye, in the event any of his current allies end up growing dissatisfied with being relegated to the ex-president’s 2024 running-mate considerations.”
With that in mind, one close associate of Trump served notice of what a challenger can expect if they try to take the ex-president on head to head.
“In [recent] conversations that I’ve had with him, he has said that he wants to be everywhere to remind people, not just Republicans, that he’s still in charge,” the Trump associate explained. “The message is a pretty straightforward one: I am still leading this party, and if you want to try to challenge me for that, it will get ugly.”
The report adds, “His overwhelming popularity in the GOP and among the base of conservative voters—even after the deadly MAGA riot, and Republicans losing the House, Senate, and White House on his watch—is something that Trump is determined to preserve.”
You can read more here.
