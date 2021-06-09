GOP Congressman Asks if US Forest Service Can ‘Change the Course of the Moon’s Orbit’ to Fix Climate Change

The good news is a Republican U.S. Congressman appears to believe climate change is real and can be fixed. The bad news is he thinks the federal government can somehow alter the orbit of the moon – or the earth – to do so.

“Is there anything that the National Forest Service or BLM [Bureau of Land Management] can do to change the course of the moon’s orbit or the Earth’s orbit?” Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) asked Jennifer Eberlien, the Associate Deputy Chief at the U.S. Forest Service, as the Daily Dot reports. “Obviously that would have profound effects on our climate.”

His “profound effects” remark seemed to be an afterthought.

For those who will say the Congressman from Texas was just kidding, he began his query by saying, “I was informed by the immediate past director of NASA that they’ve found the moon’s orbit is changing slightly and so is the earth’s orbit around the sun. We know there’s been significant solar flare activity.”

Eberlien politely did her best to hold back a guffaw, replying, “I would have to follow up with you on that one, Mr. Gohmert.”

“Yeah, well if you figure out a way that you and the Forest Service can make that change, I’d like to know,” Gohmert said.

ORBITS: Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) asks whether the Forest Service or the BLM can alter the orbit of the moon or the Earth in order to fight climate change during a House Natural Resources hearing pic.twitter.com/yYiOyi2cMZ — Forbes (@Forbes) June 8, 2021

The San Antonio Current adds that Congressman Gohmert has a history of “making a litany of fascinating scientific observations.”