LOVE TRUMPS INDIFFERENCE
First Lady Jill Biden Trumps Melania With Back-of-Jacket Message
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, traveling with the President on their first European trip on Thursday in the UK decided to use fashion to spread her message.
On the back of her coat, as Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs reports, is one simple word: LOVE.
Biden meets Boris Johnson. Flotus’s jacket says “LOVE” on the back. pic.twitter.com/s4pSkBdtNc
— Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) June 10, 2021
CNN’s Kate Bennett has a close up of the elegant fashion – and life – statement:
. @FLOTUS with the Johnsons and @POTUS is wearing her @zadigetvoltaire “LOVE” blazer. pic.twitter.com/RQQtY0GXnU
— Kate Bennett (@KateBennett_DC) June 10, 2021
If back-of-the-jacket fashion messages are any indication of a First Lady’s guiding principles, Dr. Biden’s would appear to trump her predecessor’s.
Americans, indeed, many around the world were stunned when First Lady Melania Trump wore a jacket on a trip with a very different message on the back: “I Really Don’t Care. Do U?” it said.
Melania Trump is still wearing the “I Really Don’t Care” jacket after returning from her trip to the border | 📷: Getty Images pic.twitter.com/xASoOlsgtc
— BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) June 21, 2018
It inspired countless memes, including this one:
Still can’t believe what Melania wore today pic.twitter.com/98gvcMnXis
— TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) June 21, 2018
The Associated Press’ Jonathan Lemire suggests Dr. Biden is intentionally trolling Melania Trump.
Subtweet via jacket embroidery https://t.co/DWjblzLGzj
— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) June 10, 2021
We may never know.
UPDATE:
NBC’s Peter Alexander gets the quote from the First Lady explaining her message.
.@FLOTUS with a simple message on the back of her jacket: LOVE.
“We’re bringing love from America… This is a global conference, we’re trying to bring unity across the globe.” pic.twitter.com/pm5khF9fUW
— Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) June 10, 2021
