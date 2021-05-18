EQUALITY
US State Dept. Ends Anti-LGBTQ Discriminatory Trump-Era Policy Targeting Same-Sex Families
The U.S. State Dept. under Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday ended a Trump-era policy targeted directly against LGBTQ families. The policy, supported by then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, mandated that children born outside the United States to parents who are U.S. citizens must be biologically related to both parents, or they would not be allowed to be granted U.S. citizenship.
The discriminatory policy ensnared only same-sex couples, and hewed to Pompeo and Trump’s anti-LGBTQ and anti-immigrant beliefs.
In a statement U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said the “updated interpretation and application of the INA [Immigration and Nationality Act] takes into account the realities of modern families and advances in ART [assisted reproductive technology] from when the Act was enacted in 1952.”
In one case NCRM reported on in 2019, the Pompeo State Dept. actually allowed one of two biological twins to be granted U.S. citizenship but prohibited the other from the exact same rights.
The non-profit group Immigration Equality in a statement Tuesday said the Trump-era policy had affected “many married same-sex couples,” and noted that “the Immigration and Nationality Act has never required a biological relationship for married parents. As such, every federal court that heard the issue found that the State Department’s policy was inconsistent with the statute.”
Related:
Biden’s LGBTQ Executive Order Is Just the Start – Here Are the Other Pro-Equality Actions the Administration Is Taking
Confirmed: Trump Is Using the State Dept to Wage War on Legally Married American Same-Sex Families
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY1 day ago
Franklin Graham Serves Up Massively Hypocritical Claims on Vaccines, Trump and the Press in Axios Interview
- News2 days ago
‘Complicit’: Liz Cheney Nails Kevin McCarthy for Withholding ‘Important Information’ About Jan. 6
- FASCISM1 day ago
‘Gross Abuse of Power’: Legal Experts Blast Barr DOJ’s Use of Secret Grand Jury to Unmask Anti-Trump Twitter Account
- News1 day ago
‘Ineptitude’: Maricopa County Destroys Top AZ GOP Senator’s Recount Company as ‘Grifters and Con-Artists’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘RIP Roe v. Wade’: Legal Experts Warn on SCOTUS Decision to Take Up ‘Biggest Abortion Case in More Than a Generation’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene Team Up to Push ‘Unhinged’ Trump-Promoted Conspiracy Theory to DOJ
- CRIME2 days ago
Joel Greenberg’s Plea Deal Spells Doom for Matt Gaetz and Shows Prosecutors ‘Have the Goods’: CNN Legal Analyst
- FACTS ARE FACTS12 hours ago
CNN Anchor Decimates Franklin Graham for His Blatant Election Disinformation: ‘Do You Stand Corrected?’