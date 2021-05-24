NEANDERTHALS
‘Rampant Homophobia’: Democrats Blast Republicans for Voting to Keep Homosexuality in Pennsylvania’s Obscenity Laws
Republicans in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Monday voted to keep the word “homosexuality” included in the state’s public indecency and obscenity laws, angering top-ranking Democrats including those who introduced legislation to remove the classification from the books.
Currently, for example, Pennsylvania law on prostitution characterizes “homosexual” sex among “deviate sexual relations.”
Pennsylvania’s obscenity law even includes this archaic definition in relation to “Obscene and other sexual materials and performances.”
“Sexual conduct means acts of masturbation, homosexuality, sexual intercourse, sexual bestiality or physical contact with a person’s clothed or unclothed genitals, pubic area, buttocks or, if such person be a female, breast.”
SB 609 would have removed the word “homosexual” or “homosexuality” from obscenity laws.
But on a party line vote every Republican, led by Speaker Brian Cutler (photo), elected to abuse, attack, demean, mock, and marginalize the state’s LGBTQ community by voting against the bill.
Democratic Rep. Brian Sims, the state’s first openly gay elected lawmaker who is running for Lieutenant Governor in the 2022 election, blasted his GOP colleagues:
HOMOSEXUAL OBSCENITY?!? My House colleagues just voted on Party lines NOT to remove “Homosexuality” from Pennsylvania’s obscenity laws. House Republicans voted to have the amendment killed rather have the courage of their broken convictions and actually vote on the issue. #Broken
— Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) May 24, 2021
“Compounding the rampant homophobia of the Republican caucus with this type of aggressive cowardice is so painfully on brand. May you never have to see your colleagues vote to keep the ways you love a ‘crime,'” Sims also tweeted.
If your Rep is a Republican, they voted to keep homosexuality in the Crimes Code as obscenity. If they’re a Democrat, they voted to remove it.
— Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) May 24, 2021
The Democratic House and Senate sponsors of the bill also blasted Republicans:
A shameful day in Harrisburg. @RepZabel and I introduced legislation to remove homosexuality from the state’s obscenity statue, after Upper Darby did the same locally.
This is an issue of basic equality. We won’t give up this fight. https://t.co/MCX32NSZTx
— Senator Tim Kearney (@SenTimKearney) May 24, 2021
Photo: Pennsylvania GOP House Speaker Brian Cutler. Image by Gov. Tom Wolf via Flickr and a CC license
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- SERIOUSLY BRO?3 days ago
Cawthorn: Democrats Hate the ‘Nuclear Family’ Because They’re Criticizing Me for Performing My ‘Service as a Husband’
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM3 days ago
Rick Santorum Fired by CNN Over His Racist Comments About Native Americans
- GOP HYPOCRISY2 days ago
‘You’re Putting Country Above Party?’ Chris Wallace Calls Out Roy Blunt’s ‘Honesty’ on Jan. 6 Commission
- 'EVIL LUNACY'19 hours ago
‘So Far Beyond the Realm of Decency’: CNN Anchor Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene – ‘Don’t You Dare Speak for Me’
- News19 hours ago
Documents About Fake Bill Barr Investigation of Trump Obstruction of Justice Must Legally Be Released Monday
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM SOUNDS LIKE16 hours ago
Trump Gleefully Jokes About ‘Rough’ Treatment of US Reporters by North Korean Guards (Video)
- News17 hours ago
Former Trump Pal and Ambassador Who Flipped During Impeachment Sues Pompeo, State for $1.8 Million
- DON'T EVEN TRY IT14 hours ago
‘Misunderstanding How This Process Actually Works’: Psaki Smacks Down, Warns Doocy Against ‘Jumping to a Conclusion’